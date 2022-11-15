Have you heard? A tough front

Fatima Sana Shaikh took to Instagram and opened up about her struggle with epilepsy, and how she used medication and exercise to cope with it

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about her struggle with epilepsy, and how she used medication and exercise to cope with it. Sharing her journey on Instagram, she said, “I have to go a bit slow. But I can do everything. There are some odd and tough days. But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with. And this has not affected my passion. In fact, it pushes and drives me to work harder.” She also added that her pet, Bijlee, is her therapy dog. When a fan stated that epilepsy patients are made to smell stinking shoes, she said, “This is a myth. Please don’t do this. It’s traumatic to come out of a seizure. The last thing you want is to wake up to a stinking shoe. People have done this to me.”

Speaking up

Lahore-born singer Adnan Sami, who was granted Indian citizenship in 2016, took to social media to share the reason behind his contempt for his home country. The singer criticised the Pakistani establishment, stating, “I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years, which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pak. I will expose the reality of how they treated me. It will shock many. I have remained silent about this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all.”

Bulking up

Set to play a cop in Dharavi Bank, Vivek Oberoi underwent a physical transformation to bulk up and gain 10 kilos. He says, “I started much ahead in time, and followed a well-defined regimen. We took references from real-life cops. Adopting a well-balanced meal plan, as prescribed by my nutritionist, was the starting point. It included a healthy combination of carbs and protein. I took to cardio and weights, in equal measure, because while I had to look big, I had to also be agile.”

Wedding bells

Producer Guneet Monga, whose documentary short film Period. End of Sentence bagged the Academy Award for Best Documentary (Short Subject) at the 91st Academy Awards, is all set to officially tie the knot with a Delhi-based businessman, Sunny Kapoor, whom she met through a dating app. The couple is going to have a Mumbai wedding on December 11 and 12, which will be followed by extended functions in Delhi on December 16. Since both Monga and Kapoor are Punjabis, a big fat Punjabi wedding with naach-gaana, and a fun-filled mehendi and sangeet ceremony is expected.

For kids

In a bid to emphasise the fact that children — regardless of their gender, race, religion, or disability — deserve to be celebrated, UNICEF India is celebrating Child Rights Week from November 14 to November 20. A symbolic futsal match will be held on November 18, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sachin Tendulkar, the Regional Ambassador for UNICEF, South Asia, in attendance. The match will see children from eight states playing the game to highlight the need for inclusion.

Aamir won’t act in Champions

Aamir Khan stated that he would produce the remake of the 2008 Spanish film, Champions, while interacting with the media. While he was initially supposed to act in it, he reportedly stated that he would approach other actors instead. Speaking at an event in Delhi, he said he decided to take a break from films, and spend time with his loved ones. Highlighting that he is so consumed as an actor that he doesn’t get the opportunity to do anything else while being part of a film, Khan said he would want to spend time with his family, including mother Zeenat Hussain, who reportedly suffered a heart attack during Diwali. He confirmed that he would continue to work as a producer, and would approach other actors “to do the role I was hoping to do”.

Hrithik preps for a fight

Hrithik Roshan has begun shooting for his much anticipated film, Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone. Roshan, who was undergoing a rigorous training regimen with Kris Gethin since the past several weeks to prepare for the film, shared a picture on social media to announce that the film is going on the floors. Fighter, which is an aerial action film, marks the first on-screen collaboration of Padukone and Roshan, and the actor’s third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang and War.

A first

Swara Bhasker has become the first Indian actor to join the International Competition Jury at the 44th Cairo International Film Festival. Organised by the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, the festival is the oldest one of the Middle East. “I am grateful and honoured to be a jury member at such an illustrious festival that has, for so many decades, been a platform for showcasing global cinema. It is an opportunity to watch some of the best cinema from the region and the world this year,” said the actor.

