Have you heard? No hera pheri here! 

A lot of talk has been going around since news about Kartik Aaryan being roped in to play the street-smart Raju instead of Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3 broke out. Rumour has it that Kartik has been signed on for a fee of R30 crore, that is one-third of Akki’s R90 crore. At a recent event, the Ram Setu actor clarified his inability to join Suniel Shetty’s Shyam and Paresh Rawal’s Baburao in the third instalment of their hit comedy franchise. Akki maintained that he wasn’t too excited with the way the narrative was shaping up. So, due to creative differences, he opted out on an amicable note. The actor also answered the question of being trolled as Canadian Kumar. He asserted that having a Canadian passport doesn’t make him any less of an Indian. Reiterating that he has applied for Indian passport, he added, “We all know the pandemic slowed things down for over two years. I’ve got a letter in response to the paperwork that I had submitted before the pandemic hit us. Hopefully, I will get an Indian passport soon.”

A dekko of Vayu’s nursery

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have set up an interesting nursery for son Vayu, whom they welcomed this August. She shared pictures of the little one’s room, complete with soft toys, photo frames, lamps, et al, set against the backdrop of the forest in grey and white. Alongside, Sonam wrote, “This is an appreciation post for the people who helped my mom [Sunita Kapoor] and I put together everything for the arrival of my baby boy.” She also thanked the designer who helped create Vayu’s toys “in the shortest amount of time with absolutely no drama.” Most importantly, she was grateful to mom Sunita “who moved heaven and earth for everything.”

Saiyami cycles for a cause

Yesterday, Saiyami Kher pedalled for a cause. She covered over 75 kilometres as she participated in Mumbai Cyclathon 2022. The Breathe actor, who has never shied away from supporting an environmental cause and sports, said, “I have always loved cycling and always believed that it is a well-rounded exercise that not only keeps you fit, but also active.” Saiyami, who has Faadu releasing next, added, “Cycling is one of the easiest and economic mediums of commuting in the city. That’s what we’re trying to promote with Mumbai Cyclathon.”

In memory of filmmaker friend

Last Thursday, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Kumar Sharma passed away after a long battle with cancer. While a prayer meet was being held in Andheri last evening, Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with the deceased director on jubilee hits like Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Do Aur Do Paanch and Yaarana, was contemplating giving it a miss. Earlier in the day, in his blog dedicated to Sharma, Big B wrote, “A most affable and kind hearted human, ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artistes who worked with him, faced! No, I shall hesitate to go to his funeral, for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh! You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered.”

