Have you heard? That scene that mattered in 'Dil Dhadakne Do'

Shefali Shah

In a bid to mark eight years since the release of Dil Dhadakne Do, Shefali Shah shared details on how she improvised for the crucial scene that sees her character hurriedly consuming a piece of cake during an emotionally stressful moment. Sharing that the scene was relatable for many women, Shah said, “It is such a powerful moment. So many people have come up to me and told me that they have done this too. I was called a day before, and asked what I would like to eat, since we were supposed to shoot it the next day. I insisted on chocolate syrup, not for the taste, but because I wanted it to be messy.” The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, also starred Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Anil Kapoor.

Home sweet home

Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Bloody Daddy, has revealed that he only had “two spoons and one plate” when wife Mira Rajput moved in after they tied the knot back in 2015. The actor said in an interview, “When we got married, I had just shifted into a house, and Mira complained a lot about it. She said, ‘You have only two spoons and one plate in this house. How do you even live?’ I said I live alone, how do you want me to live? She said, ‘We don’t even have a set.’ So, now that we have a new house, we could make it the way she wanted it to be, and she was happy. It is a house which is made for the family, and both of us have worked towards it (sic).” The duo tied the knot eight years ago, and are parents to two children.

In memory

Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the loss of “another great of our cinema world”, Sulochana Latkar, who passed away aged 94 on June 4. Bachchan took to his blog and wrote that the veteran star had played a caring and generous mother to him in several films. “We have lost another great of our cinema world. Sulochana ji, the gentle, generous, caring mother [who starred] in several films with me. She had been ailing for some time. I had been monitoring her condition with her family, but finally, the sad news. We can only pray in such unforgiving circumstances (sic).” Bachchan and Latkar worked in films such as Reshma Aur Shera, Yaarana, Muqadddar Ka Sikander, and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan.

Do your bit

Actor Allu Arjun is a dedicated green environmentalist. He is often gifted plants by his fans and well-wishers since he alludes that he values them above other gifts. Arjun has actively participated in several initiatives to promote sustainable green lifestyles. To mark World Environment Day on June 5, Arjun took to Instagram to encourage people to “do our small bit” for the environment. The brand ambassador for the Telangana Forest Department, he is responsible for promoting and protecting the state’s biodiversity. On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Apart from this, the star has announced his association with an untitled project by producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Man with magic

Amey Wagh, who plays the antagonist in the web series, Asur 2, expressed how magical it was to see actor Arshad Warsi in action. “I was starstruck by Arshad sir. He is a chameleon. He’ll be cracking jokes one minute, and the moment he hears ‘action’, he gets into his character. On the other hand, I stayed in my zone throughout. There is a scene in which Rasul [Wagh’s character] speaks a lot. I remember the whole set being silent that day. It was one take, and we got it. I didn’t talk much because it is a crucial [scene],” he said. Helmed by director Oni Sen, Asur 2 also features Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Meiyang Chang, and Gaurav Arora.

Kaun bacha?

Running out of options of individuals to pick a fight with in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has started bashing the public instead. She recently schooled individuals who referred to a headpiece that she wore on the sets of her film, as a crown. “It’s not a crown. It’s a traditional Indian jewel that is popular in Punjab and Himachal [Pradesh]. It is known as saggi phool. Even Indians don’t know about their heritage,” she lamented. Ranaut, who was last seen in Dhaakad, which did not prove to be a commercial success at the box-office, is gearing up for her next, Emergency.

(Don’t) be the judge

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has been receiving positive response to his recently released streaming show, Scoop, has shared his ‘cardinal rule’ for crafting stories. “I find the whole process of not getting into the binary of good and bad about my characters very easy. I have a cardinal rule: to not judge my characters and their actions. I keep my mind open to what my characters would do next and that is important as a storyteller.”