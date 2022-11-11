Have you heard? The revival of Prem

Turning up at the screening of Sooraj Barjtya’s Uunchai, Salman Khan confirmed that he will join hands with the filmmaker for yet another offering

Sooraj Barjtya and Salman Khan

The revival of Prem

Turning up at the screening of Sooraj Barjtya’s Uunchai, Salman Khan confirmed that he will join hands with the filmmaker for yet another offering. Barjatya, who featured Khan as Prem in several romantic films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), was asked if the character will get a modern-day makeover. Alluding to his singledom, Khan made light of the conversation, stating that Barjatya will get the character married in this edition. Uunchai, which releases today, boasts of an enviable cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika.

Also Read: Neena turns heads at 'Uunchai' screening in a monochrome saree by Masaba

This time for India?

Nora Fatehi’s association with the official football anthem, Light the sky, for FIFA World Cup 2022, will see her join hands with Super bass hitmaker, Nicki Minaj. Fatehi will also perform live at the FIFA World Cup this month. She is expected to sing in Hindi at the marquee event.

Back home

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen bringing home their baby girl yesterday. The new proud parents reached their home, Vastu, in the morning. Bhatt was admitted at Sir HN Reliance Hospital, where she delivered on November 6. The news of their baby was announced on social media. Kapoor was subsequently spotted at a shoot location the same day.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan gained 14 kgs for 'Freddy'

Only Khushi, no gham

If Janhvi Kapoor’s cinematic trajectory has been commendable, her charismatic interviews during film promotions have also been noteworthy. Now, giving a peek into her equation with sister Khushi, Janhvi shares that she is the “needy, irritating” sister who always requires attention. Janhvi says, “I love her. I am the crazy one in the equation. I am needy. I need her till I fall asleep. I ask her to sit in my room till I fall asleep, or fight with her when she isn’t spending time with me.” She also revealed that while the duo wouldn’t share their clothes in childhood, Khushi, who dislikes Janhvi’s sartorial choices, would often appeal to her to borrow some of her clothes. “But, [of late] she is okay with how I am dressing,” Janhvi says.

Masterclass from Singh

Ranveer Singh is headed to the Marrakech International Film Festival, where he will be conferred with the Etoile D’Or Award. He will also conduct his first acting masterclass at the festival in the presence of cinematic stalwarts like Oscar Isaac, Marion Cottilard, and Tilda Swinton. To be attended by fans, audiences and critics alike, the event will give an insight into his acting process.

New beginnings

After hinting at an “exciting” development as she marked 15 years in Bollywood yesterday, Deepika Padukone revealed that she has created a self-care brand, that will launch with a skincare range. Padukone revealed the meaning behind the name of her brand, 82°E, which alludes to the meridian that runs longitudinally through India. The actor will launch the brand with a skincare line made using traditional Indian ingredients. “Wherever I am in the world, practising simple acts of self-care consistently, helps me stay grounded and enables me to feel my most centred,” she shared.

Still here

Having been part of the Breathe franchise for six years, Amit Sadh states that his character of a tough cop has “never left his system”. “I think I’ve somewhat lived with Kabir, so I didn’t need to revisit the series before starting the shoot again. But, I did live with Kabir for a long time. He did not leave me, until I think this season ended,” he says of the latest edition of the show, also starring Abhishek Bachchan. Expressing gratitude for his director, Mayank Sharma, Sadh added, “I want to thank Mayank for giving me this character and allowing me to shine. A lot of times you don’t get the freedom as an actor in the films, but Mayank has given me so much freedom that the fear and hesitation is all gone. Because of that I think I was able to [play the part well.”

Things that matter

Kriti Sanon recalled how her mother Geeta Sanon would motivate her to do productive work. Stating that she once went to greet her parents, she says her mother told her that she is “a good daughter and [is] doing good in life.” Sanon says, “I never cried on receiving an award, but I cried when my mother encouraged me.” Sanon is in the midst of promotions for her upcoming film with Varun Dhawan, and is set to head to eight cities as part of the promotional plan.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 5 + 2 Submit Request