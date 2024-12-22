Bollywood actress Triptiii Dimri, who is currently vacationing in The Cotswolds, is reportedly in the company of her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant.

Triptii Dimri

Listen to this article Have you heard? Triptii Dimri brings festive cheer; Zakir Hussain's family shares first post x 00:00

Bringing festive cheer

ADVERTISEMENT

Triptii Dimri brought festive cheer to the web world with her social media posts from picturesque England. Dimri, who is currently vacationing in The Cotswolds, is reportedly in the company of her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant. Taking to her Instagram Stories section, she shared pictures from her holiday. One among them features her enjoying hot chocolate. “Because chocolate fixes everything,” she wrote alongside the picture. Other pictures showcased her braving the cold temperatures of the region. Dimri had previously celebrated Christmas in Mumbai, and shared images of a beautifully lit Christmas tree, and the bustling streets of Bandra. Merchant also shared similar moments on his Stories section, a development that has been considered by Dimri’s fans as an indication that the duo were celebrating together.

A story you’ve not heard

On a singing reality show, Subhash Ghai revealed that the song Om shanti om from his 1980 classic, Karz, was initially recorded by late composer Laxmikant. “We were unable to get Kishore [Kumar] da’s date for this song, so Laxmikant ji himself sang the song. He sang it beautifully. Everyone told him that his version should be released, but I wanted Kishore da [to] sing it. When we shot this song, it was initially recorded in Laxmikant ji’s voice. However, the next day, I visited Kishore ji’s house and requested him to give me a date for the recording. Kishore ji asked me to check if Laxmi ji was okay with him singing the song. When I conveyed this to Laxmikant ji, he graciously said that since I wanted Kishore ji to sing it, we would release his version. To this day, whenever I listen to the song, I am reminded of Laxmikant ji,” he shared.

In memory

Days after Zakir Hussain was laid to rest at a San Francisco cemetery, the family of the tabla maestro shared a moving post on his official Instagram account. It marks the first post on the social media page of Hussain since his death at a San Francisco hospital early last week due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73. The undated black-and-white picture shows the hands of Hussain, his wife Antonia Minnecola, and daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi held tightly together. “Always together in love,” read the caption of the post, tagging the four members of Hussain’s kin.

Wise words

Easily the woman of the moment, Kani Kusruti, who stars in two of this year’s most acclaimed movies, All We Imagine as Light, and Girls Will Be Girls, says she has had a more professional work experience in the north industry than in her native state, Kerala. She was named the Best Actress at the Kerala State Film Awards for the 2020 film, Biriyaani. “When I won the Kerala state award in 2020, that had an impact. [The] Kerala [industry] is still struggling with having proper contracts and a working culture of professionalism. We lack a lot in these areas. Winning awards has given me a certain kind of respect, but that should be given otherwise too to any artiste. You don’t have to win an award to get your basic human right or basic right as an artiste,” she added.