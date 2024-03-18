Have you heard? A date is set

The release date of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri starrer Bad Newz was announced by the makers yesterday. It will hit theatres on July 19

The release date of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri starrer Bad Newz was announced by the makers yesterday. It will hit theatres on July 19 . Backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, the movie also stars Ammy Virk in a pivotal role. “Breaking news: it’s Bad Newz! You aren’t ready for this. Because neither were we (sic),” the makers wrote in the caption. It is touted as the successor to the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Good Newwz (2019) which revolved around the lives of two couples whose lives become intertwined due to a blunder made by a doctor during an in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.

A doctorate for Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan was conferred with an honorary doctorate for his contribution in the field of arts at the 18th convocation ceremony that was held at DY Patil on March 16. “The almighty has got his own ways of surprising human beings and blessing them. This doctorate is a blessing for following my passion, for my sincerity, and for believing that anything is possible and achievable. All this has been possible because of my gurus and my family,” Mahadevan said. He advised the students to make India proud, regardless of where they choose to work. “Remember that you are a Bhartiya and this is [your] country.”

Cannot ignore social media

Speaking about the importance of social media, Sara Ali Khan said, “You cannot shy away from it in current times. The world is on social media. People in the interior parts of the country know me because of social media. I can reach out to them and tell them about everything. It’s similar to the radio, which helped in amplifying the message of resilience in pre-Independence India.”

Anupam’s wish fulfilled

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture, Tanvi The Great, has roped in the Oscar and Grammy-winning music director MM Keeravani for the film. Yesterday, the actor took to Instagram to share a video from the music session inside a studio, where the composer can be seen doodling on his keyboard in front of a digital audio workstation, while Keeravani plays chords. The actor wrote: “All dreams come true. Proud to announce that one of the finest music composers of our time, Oscar and Golden Globe-winner @mmkeeravaani sir is the music director of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat. I have been a fan of Keeravani sir since I heard the song Tum mile dil khile. Spending almost a year to create the music has been a total blessing.”

Channelling her inner diva

Speaking on the sidelines of an ongoing fashion week, Ananya Panday revealed that she is keen to portray the role of Maharani of Jaipur Gayatri Devi on screen. Tagged as one of the world’s most stylish royal women, Devi was one of India’s most elegant and modern queens. She passed away at the age of 90 in 2009, reportedly due to lung failure. The actor last featured in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Family first

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share details of his bond with his daughter Shweta Nanda on her 50th birthday. Bachchan recalled bringing Shweta to his bungalow Prateeksha, when she was only two years old. He said that she celebrated her 50th birthday, surrounded by family members. “At Prateeksha, she was brought to the home, our first home of our own, when she was barely two, and Abhishek, a few months old. Today, to see them celebrate the day in the same home on the same table and surroundings [is] a wonder,” he wrote on his blog.

No place for drama

Rajan Shahi’s production house has reportedly terminated the contracts of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe for their unprofessional behaviour. Apart from the leading actor Samridhi Shukla, the duo play the pivotal roles of Armaan and Roohi in the fourth edition of the long-running show. Shahi’s production house creates the successful shows, Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The first edition of the show premiered in January 2009, and marked the debut of actor Hina Khan, who went on to earn fame owing to her act in the series. The show’s subsequent seasons have featured actors Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod, all of whom became household names owing to the show. As per reports, it is suggested that Dharmi’s demanding attitude continuously led to friction on the set, while Honmukhe failed to live up to expectations.

Mom’s the world for KJo

Sharing pictures of his mother Hiroo Johar on social media, Karan Johar wished her on her birthday on social media. “Mothers are a force of nature. They take unconditional love to a level that is almost unreal. I am blessed to have a mother who grounded me and made me believe that professional achievements don’t define us, our behaviour does (sic),” Johar wrote along with the pictures. He added, “She made me believe that goodness is more important than ambition and that if I am in the right or am correct in a situation, then there doesn’t need to be a battle. Patience will give me eventual validation. Love you, mom, and happy birthday. Thank you for bringing me into this world and also becoming my world.” Johar is father to twins Yash and Roohi, and has often spoken about the role that his mother plays in making their family complete.