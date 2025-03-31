New reports suggest that Varun Dhawan has joined Ayushmann for a cameo. The two are apparently filming an “action-packed sequence” over the past couple of days

Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana

Listen to this article Have you heard? Varun Dhawan joins Thama shoot; Sara Ali Khan aspires to buy Chanel bag x 00:00

Bloody affair: Bhediya vs vampire

ADVERTISEMENT

mid-day had earlier reported that Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have started shooting for their next, Thama (Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal begin shooting for Thama, December 22, 2024). Now, new reports suggest that Varun Dhawan has joined Ayushmann for a cameo. The two are apparently filming an “action-packed sequence” over the past couple of days. Thama is expected to serve as a precursor to Bhediya 2, the sequel to Varun and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya (2022) and establish the future trajectory of Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe, potentially introducing new characters. Furthermore, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani are set to join the universe with their respective projects, Chamunda and Shakti Shalini, thus expanding the horror comedy verse.

Pocket money, please

(From left) Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about her financial matters, jokingly admitting she can’t even book a ticket without her mom, Amrita Singh’s approval. At an event, she shared, “My mom handles my money entirely... Even my GPay account is linked to her.” Sara added she seeks utility in her purchases and aspires to buy a Chanel bag one day. She also mentioned she doesn’t enjoy spending money frivolously and prefers to save for travelling. Sara humorously added that she borrows her mom’s Hermes bag, saying she is content with her simpler choices and buying clothes from mainstream, regular fashion brands.

Bibbojaan’s weathering the drought

Aditi Rao Hydari in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Aditi Rao Hydari recently spoke about the unexpected “drought” in her career following the success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024). Despite her mesmerising performance, Aditi revealed that she didn’t immediately receive exciting acting opportunities. “After Heeramandi, the way everybody went on and on, I thought now it is going to be a bauchaar [shower] of interesting stuff and then cut to: I am like, ‘What’s going on?’ It was really like a drought,” she said. Interestingly, she also mentioned that she got married to actor Siddharth during this time, jokingly suggesting it was a decision made when she thought her career had stalled. However, Aditi has now been signed on Imtiaz Ali’s web-series opposite Avinash Tiwary.

Back after a ‘forced break’

Ranveer Allahbadia

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has broken his silence after a two-month hiatus, which he calls a “forced break”, apologising for his past comments on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. In his first video since the controversy, he thanked his supporters and team, and reflected, “In life’s low moments, you realise that success alone won’t always be with you. You have to face failure too.” Following the Supreme Court’s permission to resume his podcast, the podcaster promised to create content “more responsibly”.

Entertainment ka double dose

Allu Arjun and Atlee

Following the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s double role in Jawan (2023), Atlee is reportedly giving Allu Arjun a double role in his next film, the working title of which is A6, adhering to his signature storytelling style of showcasing lead actors in multiple characters, as seen in Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019). The movie will apparently see the actor playing twin brothers. We hear that the film initially explored the theme of reincarnation, but has since shifted focus to a parallel universe. It is expected to be a high-octane action drama, pan-India movie with three heroines and an ensemble cast. An official announcement is expected on April 8, Arjun’s birthday.