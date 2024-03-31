The Vijay Deverakonda reportedly joked that he added The to his name because all the other titles he liked, including Thala, Thalapathy, Thalaivar, Superstar, were all taken.

Vijay Deverakonda

Listen to this article Have you heard? What’s in a name? x 00:00

It’s a norm in the south to have a prefix before the name of superstars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Ajit, among others. So, how can Vijay Deverakonda, who has wooed audience with his charm and performances, be left behind. Inidentally, his producers have been insisting on finding a title before his name, but it is Vijay who has been avoiding the move for long. Recently, the actor added ‘The’ to his name. The Vijay Deverakonda reportedly joked that he added The to his name because all the other titles he liked, including Thala, Thalapathy, Thalaivar, Superstar, were all taken. “I am happy with the name my Mum and Dad gave me and it is enough. There is only one Vijay Deverakonda and he is The Vijay Deverakonda. So, we’ve managed to restrict it that way,” he reportedly said.

Anil ko gussa kyun aaya?

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial plan was to cast Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan in the sequel of the 2005 hit film No Entry, titled No Entry Mein Entry. However, producer Boney Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee later decided to cast the new generation. The 2005 film revolved around three philandering men, but the sequel will have a different setting and fresh dynamics with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh leading the charge. However, Anil is rather miffed for not being cast in the sequel. “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I hope it all gets sorted out soon,” he explained in a media interview.