Breaking News
CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Shivtare says won't contest from Baramati
BJP hatching plan to remove slums, relocate residents to salt pan lands: Aaditya Thackeray
Sangli drugs bust: Mumbai Police recovers Rs 3.46 crore cash from Bhiwandi
Lok Sabha elections 2024: NCP fields Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra from Baramati
Maharashtra: Gang shooting adult videos for social media busted in Pune; 15 held
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Whats in a name
<< Back to Elections 2024

Have you heard? What’s in a name?

Updated on: 31 March,2024 03:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

The Vijay Deverakonda reportedly joked that he added The to his name because all the other titles he liked, including Thala, Thalapathy, Thalaivar, Superstar, were all taken.

Have you heard? What’s in a name?

Vijay Deverakonda

Listen to this article
Have you heard? What’s in a name?
x
00:00

It’s a norm in the south to have a prefix before the name of superstars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Ajit, among others. So, how can Vijay Deverakonda, who has wooed audience with his charm and performances, be left behind. Inidentally, his producers have been insisting on finding a title before his name, but it is Vijay who has been avoiding the move for long. Recently, the actor added ‘The’ to his name. The Vijay Deverakonda reportedly joked that he added The to his name because all the other titles he liked, including Thala, Thalapathy, Thalaivar, Superstar, were all taken. “I am happy with the name my Mum and Dad gave me and it is enough. There is only one Vijay Deverakonda and he is The Vijay Deverakonda. So, we’ve managed to restrict it that way,” he reportedly said.


Anil ko gussa kyun aaya?


Anil ko gussa kyun aaya?


The initial plan was to cast Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan in the sequel of the 2005 hit film No Entry, titled No Entry Mein Entry. However, producer Boney Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee later decided to cast the new generation. The 2005 film revolved around three philandering men, but the sequel will have a different setting and fresh dynamics with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh leading the charge. However, Anil is rather miffed for not being cast in the sequel. “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I hope it all gets sorted out soon,” he explained in a media interview.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Vijay Deverakonda anil kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK