John Abraham and Vivek Agnihotri. Pics/Satej Shinde, Yogen Shah, Instagram

Fitting the image

Vivek Agnihotri recently opened up about his uneasy experience directing Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007), with pointed remarks about John Abraham’s performance. Without naming him directly, Vivek criticised the Bollywood star system, calling it reliant on the “limited capabilities” of certain actors. He claimed John was cast simply because he fit the image of a footballer, but lacked onscreen credibility — so much so, they had to shoot his facial expressions and footwork separately. “When actors ask for shorter dialogues, you have to question why they’re being paid crores if they can’t deliver lines fluently,” he said. The director also hinted that during the film’s production, John and Bipasha Basu’s break-up added further strain. He’s now promoting The Bengal Files.

Busier than the superstar mum

Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra recently shared that her daughter Malti Marie has started school in New York, and joked about how packed her schedule already is. Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said, “Her schedule is even crazier than mine. She has classes and playdates — it’s like she has a calendar!” She also described Malti as a “little comedian” who “knows she’s funny.” The actor added, “She’s going to school here and has a little clique of friends.” Priyanka also shared that Malti is very socially active, and often asks her to text her friends’ mums to plan get-togethers.

Lost in Pune

Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty found themselves “pretty lost” in Pune after finishing the third schedule of their film Border 2. In a light‑hearted video shared on Instagram, Varun quipped, “Guys, we are right now in Pune and we are pretty lost. So Ahan and I are getting on this metro and trying to get to our hotel. It’s been a crazy night.” The duo can be seen boarding the Pune Metro at Nal Stop, with the video showing a noticeably crowded coach, adding to the unexpected adventure. Ahan chimed in on his own post, writing, “On an adventure with Varun Dhawan.” The fun episode has fans appreciating the actors’ spontaneity and curiosity about the city.

Take off my shoes please

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha faced online backlash after a video from a Yoga Day event in Mumbai showed her asking volunteers to remove her shoes before stepping on a mat. Social media users criticised the act as “VIP behaviour,” questioning why she couldn’t remove them herself. One user wrote, “Why does she need two people to take off her shoes? And she’s there to do yoga?” Others called it “rude” and ironic, considering yoga promotes humility and self-awareness. The incident drew parallels to a previous controversy where she was seen nudging aside a student designer during Lakme Fashion Week in June.

Not rushing into marriage

Diana Penty

Actor Diana Penty has opened up about her 12-year relationship with diamond merchant Harsh Sagar, saying that while they haven’t tied the knot, she considers their bond just as meaningful as marriage. She explained that being committed and respectful of the relationship matters more to her than a legal label. Diana added that both families are supportive and not pressuring them to formalise things. Living together, sharing a dog, and being open about their relationship, she feels there’s no urgency to make it official on paper. On the work front, Diana’s Detective Sherdil, led by Diljit Dosanjh, dropped online over the weekend.

Inheritor, not by birth

(From left) Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional tribute to son Abhishek Bachchan, calling him his “true inheritor” not by birth, but by merit. Sharing the trailer of Abhishek’s upcoming film Kaalidhar Laapata, the veteran actor praised his son’s ability to take on challenging roles. “Your ability to choose different roles and to immerse yourself in them. A very rare quality,” he wrote. Citing his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh added, “They who shall be my inheritors, shall be my sons.” He applauded Abhishek’s courage to act and be recognised. The Madhumita Sundararaman-directed film, also starring Divya Bharti and Mohammed Zeeshan, will drop on OTT on July 4.