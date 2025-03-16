Have you heard? Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala enjoyed a thrilling car racing experience, Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 were initially set to clash

Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article Have you heard? War 2 & Coolie's makers to avoid Independence day clash; Sobhita & Naga Chaitanya's thrilling car racing x 00:00

Avoiding box office clash

Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 were initially set to clash at the box office on the Independence Day weekend. However, after multiple discussions, both film teams have agreed to release them on different weekends, dodging a potential box office showdown. The new release date for Coolie is still being negotiated, with the team also hunting for distributors to ensure a successful pan-India release. Boasting a stellar ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shruti Haasan, Coolie is one of the most anticipated projects from the south, this year. Meanwhile, War 2, also starring NTR Jr, is sticking to its August 14 release plan.

Va va vroom

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya; (right) Sobhita behind the wheel

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who tied the knot in December last year, have finally carved out some quality time together amidst their hectic schedules. The couple recently revved up their romance with a thrilling car racing experience, with Sobhita sharing glimpses of their adrenaline-fuelled adventure on social media. After jokingly complaining about Chaitanya’s jam-packed promotional schedule for Thandel, Sobhita can now breathe easy—the couple seems to have struck the perfect balance between personal and professional life.

Insecurity creeping in

Dino Morea

Dino Morea, who shot to fame with his debut film Raaz (2002), recently admitted to feeling insecure when film offers dried up in the 2010s. “Insecurities bahut hoti hain iss industry mein,” he confessed, revealing the emotional turmoil he faced while sitting idle at home. The pressure to stay visible in an industry where “out of sight, out of mind” is a constant threat that took a toll on him. He was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Up next, he will be seen in Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol.

Turning producer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to make her mark as a filmmaker. On Saturday, she unveiled her very own production house, Tralala Moving Pictures—because, apparently, acting, dancing, and breaking the internet weren’t keeping her busy enough. Her debut production venture, Subham, is a quirky comedy. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, Subham also introduces six fresh faces to the Telugu film industry. In a press statement, Samantha shared, “Subham embodies Tralala’s vision of unique, thought-provoking cinema... I’m excited about it and can’t wait for audiences to see our hard work.”