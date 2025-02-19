Zahan called Shah Rukh Khan's work ethic “inspirational” and marvelled at his physique, saying, “Body unki baap re baap. It’s too much.”

Shah Rukh Khan

No tantrums, no nakhras

Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of Shashi Kapoor, recently worked with Shah Rukh Khan on a brand commercial and was left impressed by the superstar’s charisma. Zahan praised SRK’s dedication, saying, “He’s so much in service of the job... no tantrums, no nakhras.” He shared that SRK shot in challenging weather conditions, and carried out action sequences in water. He also made sure that the director got the right shot, and was willing to give multiple takes. Zahan called the superstar’s work ethic “inspirational” and marvelled at his physique, saying, “Body unki baap re baap. It’s too much.” After impressing the audience with his acting chops in Black Warrant, Zahan’s next projects include Dining with the Kapoors, and Psy.

The accidental actor

Soha Ali Khan recently revealed that she had different plans when it came to her career. Apparently, she never planned to be an actor, despite her family’s film background. She was “very dismissive of films” and pursued a banking career instead. Soha recalled that Amol Palekar had offered her Paheli (2005), which is why she left her job to pursue acting. Unfortunately, she ended up not getting the project. She admitted that she didn’t watch many Hindi films while growing up. Since she was not inclined towards films, her parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, were relieved when she chose a different career path. However, her banking gig lasted only 13 months.

Returning to steal hearts

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha’s Lootera (2013) is set to re-release in theatres on March 7. The film’s team made the announcement on social media with the film’s poster, writing, “Experience the magic of Lootera once again on the big screen.” Vikramaditya Motwane, the director of the film, said, “After almost 12 years, we are back.” The Ranveer and Sonakshi starrer is inspired by O Henry’s short story The Last Leaf and tells the poignant love story of Varun and Pakhi. Set against a beautifully crafted period backdrop, the film has become a timeless classic. It has earned critical acclaim for its stunning cinematography, evocative music, poetic direction and standout performances.

Love triangles are not fun

Arjun Kapoor weighed in on whether love triangles are healthy or not, ahead of the release of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, where he plays a character caught in a complicated “love circle.” He said that real-life love triangles are “not a fun situation” and can be “unhealthy”. He also said that he doesn’t think anyone should be stuck in a situation where they’re “trying to play two sides,” and it’s no laughing matter. Arjun had recently commented on his relationship status, where he said, “I’m single,” when he was asked what his dating scene is like.

Bollywood Mollywood bhai bhai

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently attributed the growing nationwide recognition of Malayalam films to the increasing exchange of talent between Bollywood and the south. “There are more collaborations than before,” he noted, adding that it’s the natural progression of cinema as an art form and business. Prithviraj also recalled a conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar in 2011, where the director predicted a future with “a lot of migration of talent on both sides,” a prophecy that’s now coming true. The actor believes it’s this shift that has contributed to the success of Malayalam films like Manjummel Boys and Marco in 2024, all over India.

Shraddha, teri kasam

Rumours are swirling that Shraddha Kapoor will star in Sanam Teri Kasam 2, alongside Harshvardhan Rane, who will be reprising his role as Inder. The original film’s recent re-release in cinemas garnered an overwhelming response, solidifying its enduring popularity.

With Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane unlikely to return as Pakistani artists are discouraged to work in India, writer-directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru were asked about the female lead. Radhika playfully suggested, “Shraddha ko please tag kardo,” fuelling speculation about Shraddha’s potential involvement in the highly anticipated sequel.