Aditi Rao Hydari revealed that her luggage went missing and she had to wait for several hours without any help from the airport staff.

Aditi Rao Hydari Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Aditi Rao Hydari waits for over 19 hours for her luggage at Heathrow Airport x 00:00

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is currently basking in the success of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ and garnering fame for her recent appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival shared her frustrating ordeal at Heathrow Airport in the UK. She revealed that her luggage went missing and she had to wait for several hours without any help from the airport staff.

Taking to her X account, Aditi wrote, “@British_Airways and @HeathrowAirport have reached an all-time low! The flight from Mumbai landed in London at 2:15 pm It’s now 6:02 pm tired passengers, hungry children, and people in wheelchairs chairs are waiting at an empty luggage belt with no information and zero responsibility except QR codes that are being handed out for an airport where the tech has supposedly crashed! Irony x 100 Innefficinecy x max Oh! generous compensation for toiletries are being offered. Geeee thanks!”

In a subsequent post, she added, "19 hours and ticking...Also, @British_Airways just putting it out there. This isn't my first rodeo with the brits...watch. #Heeramandi on @NetflixIndia and you'll know that I'm not one to go down without a fight for justice! So can you free our bags! ASAP! I have a conference to attend, and the essentials I'll need for it will not meet your criteria for essentials."

Back in April, Aditi complained about being stuck in a flight early morning in Mumbai as there was "no ladder nor an airbridge", the airline issued a statement clarifying that the delay was "12 minutes". She had captioned her post: "New lows every day! No ladder nor an airbridge. While we watch the 12:10 a.m. airport circus. Stranded @vistara #mumbaiairportterminal2."

In its statement, Vistara has said: "We confirm that the deboarding of Vistara flight UK 876 operating from Hyderabad to Mumbai faced a delay of 12 minutes due to an obstruction in aligning the step ladder with our aircraft."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', features a star-studded cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Sehgal. The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi.

She will next appear in 'Gandhi Talks' and 'Lioness,' which are currently in production.

