The legendary Hema Malini, known as the iconic Dream Girl and Basanti of Bollywood, is marking her 75th birthday today. Her name is synonymous with grace and talent, and her journey in the world of entertainment is truly legendary. Interestingly, Hema Malini's love story with superstar Dharmendra, who was already married at the time, unfolded on the sets of the iconic film Sholay, and they eventually tied the knot.

Beyond her illustrious acting career, Hema Malini has worn many hats, including that of a politician, movie star, director, producer, and Bharatnatyam dancer. She is the proud mother of Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. With over four decades of experience in the film industry, she has seamlessly transitioned into the world of politics, establishing herself as a notable figure in both domains.

Let's delve into some lesser-known facts about this versatile actress.

1) Hema began her career in the world of cinema with a Tamil film in 1961, where she showcased her talent as a dancer. Interestingly, a Tamil film director, C.V. Sridhar, initially rejected her in 1964, deeming her too slender to make a mark as an actress in the industry.

2) Her Bollywood journey commenced with the film "Sapno Ka Saudagar," opposite Raj Kapoor, in 1968. Despite this debut, the film did not meet expectations at the box office.

3) Hema Malini earned the nickname 'Dream Girl' back in 1970, thanks to her memorable role alongside Dharmendra in a film of the same name. This moniker has stuck with her throughout her impressive career. It's worth noting that she followed in the footsteps of other accomplished South Indian actresses like Padmini, Waheeda Rehman, and Vyjayanthimala, who all achieved remarkable success in Bollywood.

4) Hema Malini shared the screen with the legendary Rajesh Khanna in 10 blockbuster hits, solidifying her status as one of the leading actresses of her time. Additionally, she was cast opposite Dharmendra in an impressive 35 films.

5) Media reports have acclaimed Hema Malini and Zeenat Aman as the highest-paid Bollywood actresses from 1976 to 1980. She continued her successful run as the second-highest-paid actress from 1982 to 1985 and secured the fourth position from 1971 to 1975.

6) Hema Malini was among the early trendsetters in Bollywood, pioneering the fashion of wearing bell bottoms on the silver screen.

7) Interestingly, she is nine years older than Sunny Deol, Dharmendra's eldest son from his first marriage, a detail that often surprises many.

8) Hema Malini's foray into politics commenced when she was nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2003 to 2009 by former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. In 2004, she officially joined the BJP, further establishing her presence in the political arena.

9) Not only a versatile actress, Hema Malini also ventured into directing and had the privilege of directing Shah Rukh Khan's debut film, "Dil Aashna Hai," which was released after "Deewana."

10) Hema Malini's immense talent has garnered her a remarkable 11 nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Her contributions to the world of entertainment were duly recognized when she was honored with the Padma Shri in the year 2000.

Happy Birthday to the evergreen Hema Malini!