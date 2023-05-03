On the occasion of their 43rd wedding anniversary, veteran actor Hema Malini shares beautiful pictures with Dharmendra celebrating love and togetherness

Pictures from Hema Malini's Instagram

Listen to this article Hema Malini-Dharmendra mark 43rd wedding anniversary with adorable pictures x 00:00

On the occasion of their 43rd wedding anniversary, Hema Malini and Dharmendra, one of Bollywood's power couples, were celebrated by the veteran actress with a sweet post and lovely pictures of them together.

The actress-turned-politician Hema Malini took to her Instagram and posted pictures with her beloved husband and veteran actor Dharmendra with the caption, "These photos taken today on our 43rd anniversary (heart and hand folded emoji) #anniversary #happyanniversary."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

In the first picture, Hema Malini has posed for the camera in a beautiful red saree, and in the second picture, Hema Malini and Dharmendra are holding each other's hands and posing for the picture.

After her post, fans started showering love and blessings by congratulating the couple on the pictures. One wrote, "Congratulations ma'am (party popper emoji) stay blessed with great health and happiness (smiling emoji)". Another wrote, "May God bless your jodi (heart emoji)". Third wrote, "Memorial Veeru And Basanti (smiling face with heart eyes)"

Also Read: Dharmendra posts happy pics with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon as they wrap up their next untitled film

She also posted multiple unseen old pictures with the caption, "Here are a few more spanning our years together (two heart emoji with folded hands) #anniversary #happyanniversary #marriageanniversary."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Hema Malini and Dharmendra, two famous Bollywood actors, got married in 1980. They have two daughters together, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, who are also well-known actresses in the Indian film industry. Hema Malini and Dharmendra's wedding was attended by many other famous celebrities from the film industry, and it was widely covered in the media. Over the years, Hema Malini and Dharmendra have remained a beloved couple in the public eye and their daughters have also made their mark in the entertainment industry.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in his upcoming movies like ‘Apne 2’ which will be the sequel to the 2007 film ‘Apne’. Also he is set to appear in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic comedy film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the lead characters. The film is scheduled to release in July of this year.

Additionally, he is also involved in an untitled film alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.