Hema Malini recalls filmmaker asking her to unpin saree for a scene; reveals why she does not want to do films anymore

Hema Malini was one of the biggest female stars of her times. Till date she is fondly remembered as the 'Dream Girl' of Hindi film industry. The yesteryear superstar recently spoke about how she faced a tough time with some filmmakers. She also spoke about how she was approached for 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' by Raj Kapoor even though he knew she would not be game for a film like that.

In an interview, Hema Malini told Lehren how a director wanted her to remove her saree pin so that it would slide down. "He wanted to shoot some kind of a scene. I always put a pin on my saree. I said, ‘Saree niche gir jayegi’ (the loose end will slide down). They said that’s what we want," she shared. Talking about new filmmakers, Malini said the new generation filmmakers do not put efforts to make their actors look good. She said that she does not want to work in a film again as filmmaking has become more challenging now.

Hema Malini also spoke about how Raj Kapoor approached her for the 1978 film 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', knowing well that she would not do it. "He said this is such a film, you will not do it but I am keen that you do it,” she added. Hema Malini added that her mother, who was sitting beside her, also moved her head in dismissal.

Meanwhile, Hema Malini has also been in news for her personal life. Her absence along with her daughter Esha and Ahana at Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding made some noise. Days after the wedding, Dharmendra put up a note with an apologetic tone addressed to Hema Malini and their daughters. "Esha , Ahana , Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you ……..but," he wrote.

In the same interview, Hema Malini also spoke about how Dharmendra was always there for their daughters. "I have my two children, they are brought up very well and he (Dharmendra) is always there. That is the best part, he is always there. Actually he was worried, ‘shaadi hona chaiye bachchon ka jaldi (The gets should get married quickly).’ I said ‘Hoga (It’ll happen).’ When the time is right, the right person will come around. With the blessings of god and guru ma, everything happened.”