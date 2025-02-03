Breaking News
Updated on: 04 February,2025 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Gulshan Grover, who played crime lord Kabira in Hera Pheri, to reprise his role in the comedy’s recently announced third instalment

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri

Fans of Hera Pheri (2000) will remember Gulshan Grover menacingly saying, “Kabira speaking,” a line that became iconic over the years thanks to the comedy’s runaway success. Now, as Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are gearing up to reunite with director Priyadarshan for Hera Pheri 3, Grover too will reprise his role. “Yes, Kabira returns,” says the senior actor emphatically, when we get on a call with him. He adds, “I am super excited about doing Hera Pheri 3. I have met producer Firoze Nadiadwala multiple times and heard the role.”


In the cult comedy, Kabira was seen as a crime lord, who mistakenly calls up Rawal’s Baburao to demand ransom and sets off a chain of hilarious events. Grover was seen in a bit role in the sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006). As the veteran actor returns to the laugh riot’s universe after 19 years, we’ve heard that his character will sport a different look. Quizzed on this, Grover says, “I cannot say much at this stage. All I can say is that Kabira will have negative as well as positive shades to him.”


Last seen in Indian 2 (2024), the actor is looking forward to the release of his three projects—Love in Vietnam, Nagraj Manjule’s Matka King, and the Karan Johar-backed action comedy fronted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Grover reflects, “I believe an actor, who has created a brand, has to be careful about what he takes up in his later years. My dear friend Anil Kapoor has set a good example for this.”

