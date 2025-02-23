Earlier, it was Farhad Samji who was supposed to direct Hera Pheri 3, and the internet was buzzing with rumors of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar

In Pic: Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty are back with another film in the Hera Pheri franchise, and one cannot ask for anything bigger. With this film, Priyadarshan will be making a sequel for the first time in his filmmaking career. However, before him, it was Farhad Samji who was supposed to direct the film, and the internet was buzzing with rumors of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar. These reports caught fire when Paresh Rawal confirmed Kartik’s involvement in the film.

Paresh Rawal on his remark on Kartik Aaryan

But with Priyadarshan coming on board, Paresh Rawal has clarified his remark on Kartik and shared that, earlier, with Farhad directing the movie, it was a different story. However, even then, Kartik was never supposed to replace Akshay—he was supposed to join the film as a whole new character.

While speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Paresh Rawal said, "Vo kahani alag thi tabhi, isko Raju samajh kar pakad kar laaye the, ye alag hi kirdar tha. Kahani ye thi, mere ko jitna pata hai, poori kahani to maine nahin suni thi." (That was a different story then, and he was brought in for the role of Raju, but it was a different character. This was the story as much as I know. I hadn’t listened to the entire script.)

He also clarified that Akshay Kumar was supposed to join them earlier as well. He further shared that, with Priyadarshan now directing the film, the story has changed, and it is a completely different narrative now. "Kahani alag ho gayi, abhi Priyadarshan aa rahe hain," (It’s a different story now, and Priyadarshan has joined) he noted.

What Paresh Rawal said earlier

When news of Kartik Aaryan joining the cast of Hera Pheri 3 spread earlier, a fan questioned Paresh Rawal on X about his involvement in the film. A fan on X asked the veteran actor, "Paresh Rawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3?" To this, he replied, "Yes, it’s true."

About Hera Pheri 3

After Akshay Kumar wished Priyadarshan with a sweet post, the latter reacted to it with a grand announcement. While responding to Akshay, Priyadarshan wrote, “Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay. In return, I would like to give you a gift. I am willing to do Hera Pheri 3—are you ready, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal?"