The ‘PK’ star opened up about his admiration for the story and character of the upcoming film. The actor shared that he was captivated by the film’s narrative and character development

Aamir Khan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Here’s what Aamir Khan has to say about Nana Patekar's character in Vanvaas x 00:00

Actor Aamir Khan recently revealed that he had the opportunity to listen to the "Vanvaas" story, narrated by Anil Sharma.

The ‘PK’ star opened up about his admiration for the story and character of the upcoming film. The actor shared that he was captivated by the film’s narrative and character development during a meeting with Sharma a few months ago. Nana Patekar recorded a special podcast with Aamir.

Zee Studios took to Instagram to share the video from the podcast and wrote in the caption, “#NanaPatekar in a candid conversation with #AamirKhan discusses the love, the tears, the sacrifice, the joy that Vanvaas captures beautifully! #Vanvaas in cinemas near you!.”

In the video, Khan shared that Anil had also narrated the story of the film to him when they met a few months ago. He really liked the story. The way the character is portrayed and the way it’s expressed is really, really good.

The duo was spotted together in Juhu, Mumbai, on December 21, 2024, as they filmed for the podcast. This special episode delved into the themes of "Vanvaas," including family, honour, and self-acceptance, offering a modern take on these timeless concepts.

Talking about the film, the veteran actor had earlier said that “Vanvaas is not just a story—it’s a reflection of emotions we often bury deep within ourselves. Playing this character was like peeling back layers of my own understanding of family, honor, and belonging. It’s a film that speaks to the soul, and I believe audiences will find a part of their own journey in it.”

Director Anil Sharma shared with IANS, “It is a story in which we have tried to show that a father is above all. It is a film that will get into everyone, and every father will watch the film and then tell their sons to go watch it. Vanvaas” is also an emotional journey, “where I say, ‘apne hi dete hai apno ko vanvaas’. I am trying to tell the biggest truth in the world because it is very relevant in today’s time.”

The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur. "Vanvaas,” produced, directed, and written by Anil Sharma, was released on December 20.

