Mushtaq Khan was kidnapped in Meerut last month when he went to the city to attend an event. Days after the incident, the actor made his first appearance for Vanvaas screening

Mushtaq Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Mushtaq Khan makes first public appearance after kidnapping for Nana Patekar's film 'Vanvaas' x 00:00

'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan made his first public appearance days after he made news for his kidnapping. The actor claimed he was kidnapped when he went to Delhi from Mumbai to attend an event. The incident took place on November 20. He managed to flee from his captors and informed the police. On Friday evening, the actor was seen at the premiere of Anil Sharma's directorial 'Vanvaas'.

Khan arrived in a simple shirt and jeans for the screening of the film 'Vanvaas' that stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead. He posed for the paparazzi before stepping into the venue.

About Mushtaq Khan's kidnapping

The 54-year-old recalled the horrific incident when he was invited to a fake event in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on November 20. Recounting the ordeal in his Jogeshwari studio in Mumbai, he said, “I was given an advance amount and sent flight tickets, so it seemed convincing. I was told to attend an awards function as chief guest. I spoke to Sunil Pal (comedian-actor) he said something similar had happened with him as well.” Khan added, “I fell for it without verifying because we artists ask them the budget and the advance amount is transferred as an assurance.”

He said that he was taking a car to Meerut from Delhi airport and then to Bijnor. “When two people held me at gunpoint, I knew this was serious. This happened in Meerut after they switched cars.”

Talking about his escape, Khan fled when his kidnappers were fast asleep. He heard the sound of azaan at 5.45 am which prompted him to go to the nearest mosque. "They even transferred ₹1.24 lakh from my bank account and ₹1.06 lakh from my son’s account for their expenses," he said.

Khan’s son Mohsin said, “After a local family took him from the mosque to their place, my father began making phone calls. In Bijnor, a family friend came to pick him up from Ghaziabad. We were contemplating registering an FIR, thinking they would harm him. He opened the latch, climbed down two floors, and escaped. He heard the azaan call and asked for the nearest masjid.”

So far six people have been arrested in the case.