Here's how Abhishek Bachchan wished his 'Ma' and 'Pa', Jaya and Amitabh, on their 50th anniversary

Bollywood's one of the legendary and phenomenal power couples, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday. The iconic superstars who have acted together as a romantic pair in several superhit Hindi movies of the 70s, Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot on July 3, 1973.

As Amitabh and Jaya completed 50 years of togetherness as a married couple, their actor-son, Abhishek Bachchan, took to Instagram and dropped some rare and romantic photos of the iconic couple as he wished them on their special day.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Abhishek penned a sweet note for his lovely 'Ma' and 'Pa' alongside the delightful photos that he posted. Abhishek wrote, "Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit…. But this, is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!

The first photo of AB's latest Insta post shows the most recent photos of Amitabh and Jaya who can be seen smiling their hearts out while looking at the camera. In the second photo, a young Amitabh who is wearing a blue shirt can be seen resting on his wife, Jaya's shoulder who is seen in pink attire.

In the third photo, Amitabh can be seen resting his face on Jaya's head. Whereas, Jaya can be seen resting her face on the 'Don' star's lap. The third photo is probably taken on a movie set.

The last photo, which is from their wedding day, shows Jaya and Amitabh all dolled up as traditional bride and groom. The last photo is the best among all the other photos as it shows Amitabh looking lovingly at Jaya, who can be seen sitting next to him as a beautiful bride.

After Jr. Bachchan posted adorable photos of his parents and penned a lovely note for them, Sr. Bachchan took to Abhishek's comment section and wrote, "

Love you", with a heart-eyes emoji.

Reacting to Abhishek's post, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happpy happpy anniversary sir !! May you both stay blessed always."

"Happy 50th", commented Riteish Deshmukh with green heart emojis.

While Kajol dropped clap emojis, Dia Mirza, Vikrant Massey, Zoya Akhtar and Tanishaa Mukerji among many others dropped red heart emojis. "So Special," wrote Fardeen Khan and "So so lovely indeed", commented Nimrat Kaur.

Bollywood's popular designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, too took to Instagram and shared a photo of Jaya and Amitabh together and a lovely note as they wished the couple their golden jubilee.

They wrote, "It is an honour and a joy to dress the Bachchan family because Jaya supported us much before we became established designers. We'll always have a special place in our hearts for Indian Cinema's First Couple who saw our spark before we learned to ignite our fire. - Abu Sandeep"

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Amitabh will next be seen in 'Project K' and 'The Intern'. Whereas, Jaya Bachchan will soon be seen in Karan Johar's romantic drama, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.