Here's how Govinda reacted to the trailer of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are currently gearing up for the release of their film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on the big screen. For the unversed, in 1998, Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan also featured in a film with the same titled. Now Jackky Bhagnani, producer of the new 'BMCM' has revealed how Govinda reacted to the trailer of their upcoming film. He said that the veteran actor was all praise for director Ali Abbas Zafar.

In an interview with News18, Jackky said, “Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) uncle was busy, but I got an opportunity to meet Chichi (Govinda) bhaiya (brother) at his house a day before the trailer launch of the film and showed him the trailer. He saw it and said to me, ‘Your director is a very good man,’.”

Recalling what Govinda said, Jackky added, “When I asked him how he could predict the same, he told me that Ali hasn’t made a film but cinema with Bade Miya Chote Miyan. We all know that Chichi bhaiya is a veteran and legend. I grew up in front of him. And his words gave me so much confidence. It was just amazing. I’m a creative person who’s now producing. It made me so happy. All of us are working day and night so that people like what we made and praise us.”

The 1998 film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was directed by David Dhawan and backed by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also hailed the trailer of BMCM. Actor Salman Khan also gave a special shout-out to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the trailer video along with the message. He wrote, "'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', akki n tiger best of luck for the movie yeh bohut badi hit hogi."

Salman also praised director Ali Abbas Zafar, with whom he shares a successful collaboration history in films like 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Sulta'. He wrote, "Loved the trailer and Ali u need to break tiger n sultan ka record with this one."

Salman ended by saying, " Umeed hai ke Hindustan ko aap aur aap ko Hindustan Eidi dengein...@akshaykumar@tigerjackieshroff."

Makers launched the action-packed trailer in Mumbai a week ago. Loaded with action, the almost 4-minute-long trailer showed Akshay and Tiger as two egotistical psychos tasked with taking down Prithviraj Sukumaran's masked villain.

"Sabse jyada khatarnak wo dushman hota hai, jisme maut ka darr he na ho. Ek aisa dushman jiska na naam ho, na pehchaan ho aur na chehra ho. Jiska sirf bas ek lakshya ho, badla," Prithviraj Sukumaran said at the beginning of the trailer.

As per the trailer, what one can understand is that Prithviraj has hijacked a potent, powerful and dangerous weapon and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are entrusted with the task of getting it back safely.

Towards the end of the trailer, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar were seen fighting each other as well. As they locked horns with each other, Akshay Kumar's character in the background said, "Hum bahut purane dost hai, ek dusre ke liye jaan de sakte hai aur ek dusre ki jaan le bhi sakte hai (We can sacrifice our lives for each other, but we can also take each other's lives)"

Ronit Roy, Alay F, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha are also a part of the film. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024 on the occasion of Eid. It will face a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.