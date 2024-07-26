Recently, during an appearance on Pinkvilla's Masterclass, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about her plans to make her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya official

Janhvi Kapoor (Pic/Viral Bhayani)

Listen to this article Here's Janhvi Kapoor's witty take on her couple hashtag with Shikhar Pahariya x 00:00

Janhvi Kapoor is Bollywood’s latest sensation, and everyone is eager to see what she does next. On Pinkvilla's Masterclass, the actress dished on her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. When an eager audience memeber asked about her relationship, Janhvi gave a witty answer for the ages!

ADVERTISEMENT

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya couple hashtag

Recently, during an appearance on Pinkvilla's Masterclass, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about her plans to make her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya official. She quickly responded, “I am very happy in my life right now. Neither I nor him has any time for multiplication right now.”

When the guest suggested the couple's hashtag should be 'Jassie,' Kapoor responded, "Oh no, I don't like this," and immediately suggested 'Janhvar' (Janhvi + Shikhar) instead.

When asked how she stays so down-to-earth, Janhvi said, "Mumma and Pappa told me to always be down-to-earth, and I said okay." Janhvi is the proud daughter of Sridevi, and Boney Kapoor.

About Janhvi Kapoor recently

Celebrities have been raising the issue of paparazzi clicking them from the wrong angle. Now, Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about this discussion and shared that since she called them out, the paparazzi have stopped clicking her from behind. Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently seen in ‘Mr. and Mrs Mahi’, talked in a recent interview about the paparazzi culture.

In a conversation on a recent episode of Male Feminists, Kapoor said, “I think I said something while promoting 'Mahi,' ‘Please, galat angle se mat lena,’ and since then they have been like, ‘Nahi, nahi hum peeche se nahi lenge! Arre, mudo mudo (No, we will not click from behind. Turn around)!’ Even if it is a demonstration, I really appreciate it. They put like, ‘Guess who is this’ from the back shot, and that gets the maximum amount of clickbait. So of course, they will pick on that, but I don't think that justifies such decisions. I can say that I don't like how I am being shown in this. I am not comfortable with people seeing this much of me that way. They are forced to listen to me because this is my decision and my choice.”