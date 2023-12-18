During an event, SRK interacted with the audience and shared some interesting anecdotes about how his three kids, Aaryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam, react to his old films

In Pic: Suhana Khan, AbRam, Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Here's why Shah Rukh Khan feels awkward in watching his films with kids Suhana, Abram and Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan is not ready to let the audience take a break, as after two back-to-back hits, the actor is all set to woo the audience with his upcoming film, 'Dunki.' Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will hit theatres on 21st December.

Ahead of the film’s release, Shah Rukh Khan is on a promotional spree. The actor has reached Dubai to promote the film. During the event, SRK interacted with the audience and shared some interesting anecdotes about how his three kids, Aaryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam, react to his old films.

He shared, “Mera bacha hai 26 saal ka, bacha kya ab toh ghoda ho gaeya hai woh. Mere beti hai 23 saal ki, aur mera ek aur beta hai 10 saal ka. (I have a kid of 26-year-old, he is not a kid anymore, he has now become a horse. I have a daughter of 23-year-old and a ten-year-old son). I didn’t realise that so many years have passed, I have worked in films for 34 years now, and there are days when I tell my children come watch my films.”

The actor continued and said, “Earlier, when I used to show them my films, they were nice but later on they started saying, ‘Papa how is your hair…look at the way you look.’ So, I became awkward. Today people do my mimicry on the internet, 'I love you KKKK Kiran..' Maine kab aisa bola yaar (When have I said the dialogue like this).” He further said, “So, I get very awkward watching my own films. Having said that there are some lovely ones.”

'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, providing hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.