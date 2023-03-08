Shraddha said: "I have been that person who does not make someone feel bad... with the intention that that person doesn't feel bad I have lied but now I feel you should say the honest thing but with love"

Pic/ Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, whose latest film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' released today, said that she has lied while dating so that her partner does not feel bad. However, now she feels being honest is the best.

Shraddha said: "I have been that person who does not make someone feel bad... with the intention that that person doesn't feel bad I have lied but now I feel you should say the honest thing but with love."

"I feel that the more honest you are in a relationship the better that is. Honesty is the best policy."

Also read: Birthday special: All the times we fell in love with the foodie side of Shraddha Kapoor!

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius.

Does she relate to her character Tinni?

"Some things I do and some things I don't. I am not saying it's a bad or a good quality but my character in the film is very vocal and says whatever comes to her mind. She is almost able to keep her emotions separate from herself. I can't do that, maybe I should do that sometimes."

While the songs of the rom-com have set their charm all across, the song 'Show Me The Thumka’ is nothing less a celebration for the audience which is well studded with some mind-blowing choreography coming from none other than the masterji, Ganesh Acharya.

A source informed, “Ganesh Acharya wanted this song to be one massive celebration with some amazing hooksteps which create a trend. A song that no one can stop grooving too. He flew a special team from Hyderabad who had collaborated on ‘Oo Antava’ and other 'Pushpa' songs and made sure they were a part of this song's choreography as well."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever