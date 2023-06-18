Here's why 'The Family Man' actor Sharib Hashmi was a bit hesitant to say yes to his role in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2023 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hashmi is seen in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. The actor revealed he was a bit hesitant initially to take up the role of the security guard in the film

Sharib Hashmi. File pic

From his debut with 'Filmistaan' to gaining attention with his character of JK Talpade in 'The Family Man' and many more, Sharib Hashmi has made his place in the entertainment industry with his varied roles. Now, he is seen in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. The actor revealed he was a bit hesitant initially to take up the role of the security guard in the film.


Sharib said, "It's an interesting story. I was a bit hesitant when I was offered the part of Daroga in the film. While reading the script, I developed an interest in two characters and expressed my wish to portray anyone to the makers. But the actors were already finalised for those parts. I was also a little unsure to take up the role of security guard because his entry in the movie is post-interval. But when I read the entire script, I became confident of my character, its graph and how he takes the narrative ahead."


"Overall, it was an enjoyable experience working on the film. I am glad that the audience has loved and appreciated my character," Sharib added


Professionally, he will be next seen alongside Huma Qureshi in 'Tarla' and also in '36 Days'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

