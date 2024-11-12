Himansh Kohli mehendi ceremony: The photos show the actor dancing his heart out, and one picture that stands out has Kohli flaunting his minimalistic mehendi, with the letters "HV" written on it.

In Pic: Himansh Kohli's mehendi ceremony

Listen to this article Himansh Kohli Wedding: Yaariyan actor flaunts 'V' initial in minimalist mehendi design x 00:00

'Yaariyan' actor Himansh Kohli has delighted his fans as pictures of his pre-wedding festivities surfaced on social media. It was earlier reported that Kohli would tie the knot in the capital city, Delhi, and now the happy news is here as pictures from his mehendi ceremony circulated on Instagram. The photos show the actor dancing his heart out, and one picture that stands out has Kohli flaunting his minimalistic mehendi, with the letters "HV" written on it.

Himansh Kohli’s mehendi look

While "H" stands for Himansh, the meaning of "V" remains a mystery, as the identity of his bride is still under wraps. This personal touch reflects the couple’s growing love. In the photos, Himansh can be seen rocking a traditional look by ace designer Kunal Rawal. For the occasion, he chose a green sherwani featuring detailed white embroidery. He kept a clean-shaven look, a simple haircut, and accessorized with a digital watch, a gold bracelet, and men’s earrings. One picture in the carousel shows the actor posing for the camera as the henna artist applies mehendi to his hand.

Fans react to Himansh Kohli’s mehendi pics

Himansh’s excitement was evident in all the photos as the 'Yaariyan' star danced his heart out to the beats. As soon as these pictures went viral on social media, fans started reacting. One wrote, “You know him from 'Yaariyan'… I know him since 'Humse Hai Life.'” Meanwhile, an intrigued fan asked, “Who is he getting married to?” while others dropped heart and fire emojis.

More about Himansh Kohli’s wedding

Not much is known about his bride-to-be, except that she comes from a non-film background. It is an arranged-cum-love marriage for Himansh. Since he is from Delhi, all the functions will reportedly be celebrated in the capital, and, according to sources, the pheras will take place on November 12. Ace designer Kunal Rawal is crafting the groom’s wedding attire. It will be an intimate ceremony, with both families and only close friends in attendance.

Popularly known for his role as Lakshya in 'Yaariyan', the actor has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. He was last seen in the music video 'Bhool Jaa', released in 2023 and sung by Arijit Singh.