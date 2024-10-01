Manish Malhotra's survivor's special show to feature Hina Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tahira Kashyap as a tribute to cancer survivors and their indomitable spirit

B-town cancer survivors to walk Manish Malhotra's fashion show

Listen to this article Hina Khan, Tahira Kashyap to Sonali Bendre, B-town cancer survivors to walk Manish Malhotra's fashion show x 00:00

Manish Malhotra’s upcoming fashion show, 'Namo Bharat,' is scheduled to happen in New Delhi today. It will have a special focus on cancer survivors. The show, organized by the renowned designer, will feature filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, along with actresses Sonali Bendre and Hina Khan, as the key faces of the event. The concept centers on cancer survivors, and the main part of the show will highlight these three ladies walking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri resonate with the cause

Apart from these powerful women, Bollywood stars and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' actors Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri will also be walking the ramp. However, the highlight will be the participation of Tahira, Sonali, and Hina, all of whom share a personal connection to the cause.

“Proud to be part of an event honouring real-life fighters and celebrating the strength and unity that make India truly extraordinary,” the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actors wrote in a joint statement alongside a poster of the event. The show will also pay homage to our rich textile heritage and salute the spirit of India.

For those unaware, Hina Khan recently revealed her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024 and has been documenting her journey on social media, keeping her fans informed about her ongoing treatment. Similarly, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with stage 4 Metastatic Cancer in 2018; she underwent treatment in New York and entered remission in 2021. Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer, also known as Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS), in her right breast. She completed her treatment, including chemotherapy and a mastectomy, in 2019.

Hina Khan took to Instagram and shared about the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

Manish Malhotra and his philanthropist initiatives

Manish Malhotra, who is known for his exquisite designs and opulent fashion shows, continues to blend social causes with high fashion. His shows are celebrated for their grandeur, and this particular event will also send a powerful message of hope, survival, and aim to strengthen women overcoming health battles. He is also the owner of the high-end makeup brand MyGlamm. He has been involved in a number of social initiatives over the years, chief among them being the Mijwan Welfare Society. The organisation’s mission is to empower women in rural India through education, healthcare, and job opportunities. Manish has organised numerous fashion shows to raise funds for the organisation and has also provided design training to the NGO’s women. In 2021, Manish collaborated with the Swades Foundation, an NGO that promotes rural development in Maharashtra, creating a line of handwoven saris with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the organisation’s initiatives.

Talking about the work front, Sonali Bendre was last seen in 'The Broken News' on ZEE5. Hina Khan last shared the screen with Gippi Grewal in a Punjabi comedy film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa'. Tahira Kashyap, meanwhile, earned praise for her directorial debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', which was critically acclaimed on Amazon Prime Video.