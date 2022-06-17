'HIT- The First Case' Teaser: Get ready to witness Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra like never before

The teaser looks extremely enthralling and will keep you hooked to your seat

Picture Courtesy: PR

Since the motion picture of HIT: The First case dropped, fans were eagerly waiting to unfold the character of Rajkummar Rao. The makers have now unveiled the teaser and the actor looks intense as a cop dealing with his demons.

Rajkummar Rao is playing the role of Vikram, a police officer, who is divided between his dedication towards his job and dealing with his past trauma. For the first time in his career, Rajkummar will be seen in an extremely intense role. The teaser revolves around the actor trying to solve the mystery of a missing lady, fighting with his inner demons. The motion poster wooed the audience when it came out, and they can’t wait to see what the trailer and finally the movie holds for them.

