Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Agnipath protests: One killed, trains torched as protests singe India
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai's Covid-19 test positivity rate crosses 15 pc twice this week
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > HIT The First Case Teaser Get ready to witness Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra like never before

'HIT- The First Case' Teaser: Get ready to witness Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra like never before

Updated on: 17 June,2022 05:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The teaser looks extremely enthralling and will keep you hooked to your seat

'HIT- The First Case' Teaser: Get ready to witness Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra like never before

Picture Courtesy: PR


Since the motion picture of HIT: The First case dropped, fans were eagerly waiting to unfold the character of Rajkummar Rao. The makers have now unveiled the teaser and the actor looks intense as a cop dealing with his demons.




Rajkummar Rao is playing the role of Vikram, a police officer, who is divided between his dedication towards his job and dealing with his past trauma. For the first time in his career, Rajkummar will be seen in an extremely intense role. The teaser revolves around the actor trying to solve the mystery of a missing lady, fighting with his inner demons. The motion poster wooed the audience when it came out, and they can’t wait to see what the trailer and finally the movie holds for them.


Show full article

Rajkummar Rao sanya malhotra bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK