Holi 2023! Ishita Dutta: This year I've decided to order gujiyas and malpuas

Updated on: 06 March,2023 11:47 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Ishita shared her precious Holi memories

Holi 2023! Ishita Dutta: This year I've decided to order gujiyas and malpuas

Ishita Dutta/Instagram


Actress Ishita Dutta who was recently seen in Ajay Devgn co-starrer 'Drishyam 2' shared her precious Holi memories with mid-day.com.


What are the earliest memories of celebrating Holi that come to mind?



I was the only one in my family who enjoyed playing Holi. My mom, dad and sister would stay at home, while I would step out with friends and play with the other kids in the colony. We had a pond filled with water which we would all enter into and then throw colour on each other. My mom would apply oil on my hair and face so that the colour would come off easily. Back in Jamshedpur Holi was grand so my dads colleagues would invite us for dinner and we would visit 2-3 homes. I still remember the malpuas and gujiyas, sweets were a major attraction.


Any crazy experiences related to bhaang?

As a child I didn't have bhaang and thandai my focus was always on the sweets. Once I grew up I didn't play Holi as much because I have sensitive skin but last year I celebrated with family.

Your favourite colour and why?

When it comes to Holi my favourite colour to play with is red.

Any delicacies or special food that is prepared at your home for the festival?

Like I mentioned earlier we would be invited for dinners so we didn't make sweets at home but gujiyas and malpuas are my favourite. This year too I've decided to order gujiyas and malpuas though I'm not playing Holi because I have a shoot.

Favourite Holi song to dance to and why?

There are so many songs but 'Rang Barse' is stuck in my mind because it is so popular and is played at every Holi party.

