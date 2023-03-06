Breaking News
Holi 2023! Saumya Saraswat: Homemade gujiyas have my heart

Updated on: 06 March,2023 11:44 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Join in Saumya Saraswat's Holi celebrations

Saumya Saraswat/Instagram


Actress, dancer and model Saumya Saraswat, known for her character Keya in 'Imlie' joins mid-day.com's Holi celebrations. Read on as Saumya shares memories of celebrating the festival as a child, speaks about her favourite colour and homemade delicacies. Also find out which songs she will be dancing to this festive season and much more!



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Saumya Saraswat (@saumyasaraswatt)




What are the earliest memories of celebrating Holi that come to mind?
I always have glimpse of my childhood where whole family was planning and plotting to colour each other and it was so much fun throughout 

Any crazy experiences related to bhaang?

I've never had bhaang or thandai for me Holi has always been about playing colours and spending quality time with family or friends.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Saumya Saraswat (@saumyasaraswatt)

Your favourite colour and why?

I've been a huge fan of black because that's the safest option but recently I'm exploring other colours too especially all pastel colours as they aren't too loud. 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Saumya Saraswat (@saumyasaraswatt)

Any delicacies or special food that is prepared at your home for the festival?

Homemade gujiyas have my heart out of all the Holi food options and I also like mathri made by my mom

Favourite Holi song to dance to and why?

'Balam pichkari' and 'Rang barse' because one is the grooviest song and other is a classic.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Saumya Saraswat (@saumyasaraswatt)

A post shared by Saumya Saraswat (@saumyasaraswatt)

