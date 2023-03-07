Breaking News
Holi 2023: Shefali Jariwala shares her pre and post Holi skincare routine

Updated on: 07 March,2023 09:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Athulya Nambiar | athulya.nambiar@mid-day.com

From coconut oil to Aloe vera, Shefali Jariwala shares tips on protecting your skin while you have fun with colours on Holi

Holi 2023: Shefali Jariwala shares her pre and post Holi skincare routine

Shefali Jariwala. Pic/Instagram


On the occasion of Holi, actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala shared her skincare tips to follow pre and post-Holi celebrations:


How do you plan on celebrating Holi this year?



I am not big on playing Holi with colours, water etc. Holi for me is spending time with friends and family. Lots of laughter over yummy food.


Before stepping out on Rang Panchami, what do you apply on your skin for protection?

I do not like to play with colours. However, if I step out I have to be prepared. The one thing that always works to protect my skin and hair is coconut oil.
I generously apply it on my face, body and hair. It does a great job of protecting my skin and also the colour comes off very quickly when washed.

Sometimes people keep washing their face while playing Holi so that colours don't stick on to their face. Do you have any such tips and tricks?

I don’t keep washing my face. Simply because my face becomes clean someone is bound to come and colour it again anyway.

What does your post-Holi skincare look like?

Post Holi I give my skin TLC. Once I shower and the colour is off, I put tons of moisturiser with Aloe Vera. It soothes the skin.

What are some of the products that you would recommend?
Coconut oil before playing Holi. Aloe Vera-based moisturiser post Holi and always organic colours. Safe for the eyes and skin.

Apart from the Holi colours, it is pretty hot in Mumbai during this time of the year. What advice would you give for protection against heat?

There is not much one can do about the Mumbai heat. Holi is an outdoor day festival. It will be hot so important to keep hydrating.

What is an often neglected skincare aspect that you think people should focus on?

Sunscreen

