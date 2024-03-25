Disha took to Instagram and shared a video of Tiger and Akshay Kumar throwing a plate full of yellow colour on her.

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar Pic/Instagram Screenshot

Listen to this article Disha Patani celebrates Holi 2024 with ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood actress Disha Patani joined ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for a Holi celebration. Disha took to Instagram and shared a video of Tiger and Akshay throwing a plate full of yellow colour on her. She then took the camera for a spin and shared a sneak peek from the party with her followers. Watch the video below.

Earlier, Akshay too shared a video of playing Holi with Tiger in a hilarious manner.

Tiger Shroff was rumoured to be dating Disha Patani for a long time. The couple was well-known for their Sunday lunch dates at a restaurant and were frequently sighted together. Although they never officially confirmed their relationship, rumours suggested that they've broken up now. The two have even worked together in the film 'Baaghi 2'.

Disha is rumoured to be dating Aleksandar Alex Ilic, who hails from Serbia. He has appeared in the web series 'Chameleon'. The two are often spotted in each other’s Instagram posts as well as outings like lunch, dinner dates, and gym sessions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Yodha'. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

Disha will also be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in ‘Project K’, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film’s official title is ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. It became the first-ever Indian film to have its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Mark your calendars to watch 'Kalki 2898 AD' in theatres on May 9.

Disha also has 'Kanguva' with Bobby Deol and Suriya. The official synopsis of the Tamil film read, "A story that travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023 is about a hero who has to fulfill a mission left unfinished. A story of gratitude, Siruthai Siva has directed the film. Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu are also part of the film.

