Holi 2024: Just ahead of their first Holi, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh shared what are their plans for the day

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani reveal plans for Holi

Holi 2024: Jackky Bhagnani says Rakul Preet 'brought colors' to his life; actress' reaction will make you laugh

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who were in a relationship for a couple of years, recently got married in a beautiful ceremony held last month in Goa. Since then, the couple has been dominating the headlines. Now, the duo is planning to celebrate their first Holi together. Just ahead of their first Holi, the couple shared what are their plans for the day.

Rakul Preet Singh talks about spending first Holi as newlywed

Rakul Preet and Jackky are super excited to spend their first Holi as a newlywed couple. While talking about it, Jackky Bhagnani, in conversation with Hindustan Times, said, “I am very excited because she has finally brought colour to my life. For me every day is a Holi”

After Jackky’s reply, Rakul intervened and said, “Arre yaar aisi baatein karke hi he takes brownie points! I don’t know what to say now. We haven’t played Holi together before this. The firsts are always special. I think life is going to be a celebration. Jackky was in London for the first two years (of us dating). Last year he was shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan last year, I played Holi with my friends.”

Jackky Bhagnani's first meeting with Rakul Preet Singh's Father

In a conversation with DNA, Rakul Preet Singh shared Jackky’s first meeting with her father and said, “I think I was the most worried. I prepped my dad and told him ‘he is coming and meeting you for the first time. Do not make it very awkward. He is not army.’ But then fathers being fathers ask the question straight up. But Jackky was prepared.”

Recalling the incident from 2021, Rakul said, “He had come to Delhi for my mom’s birthday. I had prepped my dad, saying don’t make it awkward because we had just started dating. I told him ‘you just see the boy.’ I told Jackky not to worry because he won’t ask anything. Then we were having lunch, and my dad asked him what his plan was. He started with plans for his next release, 'Mission Raniganj.' My dad just said, ‘work and all is good, but what is your plan with my daughter.’ My food got stuck in my throat.”

“The funniest thing was that he just took it very well and said, ‘whenever she is ready, I am ready.’ And that was it; my father became a fan,” Rakul added while concluding the conversation.

Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with longtime beau Jackky Bhagnani on February 21 in Goa. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members.