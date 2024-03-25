Breaking News
Pulkit Samrat kisses wife Kriti Kharbanda as they celebrate their first Holi

Updated on: 25 March,2024 01:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kriti and Pulkit dropped a beautiful video on Instagram which showed them drenched in the colours of love.

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat Pic/Instagram

Bollywood’s newly married couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda celebrated their first Holi most romantically. The couple dropped a beautiful video on Instagram which showed them drenched in the colours of love. In an image posted by Kriti, Pulkit can be seen planting a kiss on the former's cheek. "Hamari pehli holi," Kriti captioned the post.



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)



Pulkit and Kriti married on March 15 in Manesar. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi, and their families reside in the NCR region. Hence, they married at ITC Grand Bharat, near Delhi. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

Pulkit and Kriti have worked together in films such as ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’, ‘Taish’, and ‘Pagalpanti’.

A day after tying the knot, the couple dropped mesmerising pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti looked beautiful in a pink lehenga while Pulkit donned a mint green sherwani. Pulkit and Kriti's wedding festivities took place in the presence of close family members and friends. Actors Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh were also a part of the functions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of ‘Fukrey’. Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. He also had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2. 

Kriti made her big screen debut with the Telugu film 'Boni' in 2009. Her first screen appearance in Bollywood was in 2016 with "Raaz: Reboot," a horror-thriller by Vikram Bhatt. However, Kirti rose to prominence in the industry after her strong performance in the hit Bollywood film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' in 2017. She will be next seen in Abir Sengupta's upcoming comedy flick 'Risky Romeo' alongside Sunny Singh. 

(With inputs from ANI)

kriti kharbanda pulkit samrat richa chadha ali fazal Holi celebrations Entertainment News
