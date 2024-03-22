Relishing in the simplicity of sweets and samosas, Holi marks the perfect occasion for some quality family time with these movies

Holi 2024

Listen to this article Holi 2024: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to Raanjhanaa, watch these movies to bring in the festival of colours x 00:00

Bura Na Maano, Holi Hai! The festival of colours is celebrated with great fervour, rejoicing in the spirit of love, camaraderie, and joy. Relishing in the simplicity of sweets and samosas, the holiday marks the perfect occasion for some quality family time. And what better way to spend this than enjoying some family entertainers!

Tata Play Binge brings you just that this Holi, with some classic tales of love, drama and comedy. Here’s a look at a few Bollywood films that are bound to bring some colour to your weekend:

ADVERTISEMENT

Raanjhanaa - ZEE5

Raanjhanaa is a romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai, starring Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, and Abhay Deol. The film follows the passionate love story of Kundan and Zoya set in Varanasi, exploring themes of love, sacrifice, caste and societal complexities. It garnered critical acclaim for Dhanush's compelling performance, earning him several awards including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Its narrative, soulful music, and authentic portrayal of emotions make it a standout film.

Welcome - Lionsgate Play

Welcome is a comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee, featuring a stellar cast of Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around a bumbling underworld don's efforts to marry off his sister to a respectable man, leading to unexpected and hilarious events. The film received positive reviews and continues to rule the TV screens till date for its humour and performances, particularly for the iconic camaraderie of Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited - ShemarooMe

Golmaal is a comedy film franchise directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi. The film revolves around a group of misfits who find themselves in comical situations, often involving mistaken identities and misunderstandings. Known for its slapstick humour and fast-paced storyline, Golmaal garnered a cult following and box office success leading to an incredibly loved franchise.

Hum Do Hamare Do - Disney+ Hotstar

It’s comedy galore with Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles of Hum Do Hamare Do. The story revolves around a couple who pretends to be married in order to adopt parents to meet the criteria for adopting a child. The film received praise for its light-hearted humour and the chemistry between the lead actors. With its unique storyline and heartwarming moments, Hum Do Hamare Do stands out as an endearing addition to the comedy genre in Indian cinema.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - Amazon Prime Video

Bollywood's latest most loved romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar, is a family drama starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film revolves around the story of a Punjabi guy named Rocky and a Bengali journalist named Rani who falls in love despite their cultural differences and lives together as a couple before they finally get married. Alia steals the limelight with her dazzling performance and portrays her strong personality as a Journalist tackling contrasts with a guy next door Rocky. This year Alia won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her character in the movie, making it even more the reason to not miss this delightful treat!

Rang De Basanti - Netflix

Rang De Basanti, a Bollywood classic, is a drama film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, starring Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kapoor. The movie intertwines past and present narratives, as a group of young friends is inspired to take action against corruption after playing roles in a documentary about India's freedom fighters. Praised for its powerful storyline, performances, and social commentary, Rang De Basanti received numerous awards, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film and several Filmfare Awards.