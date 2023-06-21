Rapper Honey Singh gets death threats: Rapper Honey Singh has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police alleging that he received death threats from gangster Goldy Brar.

Rapper Honey Singh has said he has received death threats from Goldy Brar

Rapper Honey Singh has submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police on Wednesday, claiming he received threats from Goldy Brar. The Canada-based gangster is alleged to be one the main conspirators in the killing of singer-songwriter Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab last year. The rapper also met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday and sought security. It was learnt that he had received threats over phone calls and voice notes.

Singh received the threat via voice note and went to the Delhi Police headquarters today to meet the Commissioner and file a complaint. The police have begun an investigation.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, Singh said, "My staff and I received threat calls with the name of Goldy Brar. I have requested the Delhi police commissioner to provide security to me and investigate the case. I have received a threat for the first time in my life and I am scared. We received some voice notes also. We received these threats from international phone numbers."

"I've been asked not to speak about it much as this matter will be investigated. I have given evidence... I am scared, my entire family is scared. Who isn't scared of death? This is the first time I have got such a threat. I have got a lot of love from people," the popular rapper said after meeting the Commissioner.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the killing of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala. According to the chargesheet filed in the Moosewala murder case, Brar was the mastermind behind the killing.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his SUV near his village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Goldy Brar had later admitted in a Facebook post that he had planned the murder to avenge the killing of another gangster.

Fugitive Goldy Brar, who allegedly ordered the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala, was included in the list of Canada’s 25 ‘most wanted’ criminals, the Canadian government announced last month. The Indian government had in June last year got a Red Corner notice issued by the Interpol for Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)