From taking out on a lunch date to making sure he ticked all the boxes as a partner, Madhu Chopra reveals what went down when Nick Jonas asked for Priyanka’s hand in marriage

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra’s mother reveals she was ‘unprepared’ when Nick Jonas asked for the actor’s hand in marriage x 00:00

It’s been over six years since Nick Jonas proposed marriage to Priyanka Chopra. The global icon’s mother has now shared the deets on how he convinced that he was the right man for her daughter. From taking out on a lunch date to making sure he ticked all the boxes as a prospective significant other, Madhu Chopra reveals what went down when Nick asked for Priyanka’s hand in marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Nick asked for Priyanka’s hand in marriage

In an interview with Filmygyan, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra recalled, “One day Nick comes up to me and says he wants to take me out for lunch. He then asked me what kind of a man have I thought of for Priyanka. I said a bunch of things and that these boxes need to be ticked. He held my hand and told me, ‘I am that man’. I was amazed and unprepared but happy because he’s a nice guy. It’s very difficult to describe because I barely knew him at that time but he left an impression of being a solid person.”

Priyanka and Nick’s relationship

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in 2018 during the former's birthday celebrations in London. They made their relationship official in a 'roka' ceremony, where the couple donned traditional attires. The two got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

From being an outsider to crossing global boundaries, Priyanka Chopra established herself as an influential icon with her outstanding work over the years. Her acting skills helped her garner the limelight. She has been in the film industry for more than 20 years and with every project, she has always given her best. From 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' to 'Citadel', our Desi girl has come a long way in her career.

Priyanka will next be seen in 'The Bluff', and with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. She also has the second season of the Russo Brothers’ ‘Citadel’.