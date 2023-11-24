Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad hold hands as they return from a vacation

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted at the Mumbai airport today as they returned from a vacation. They held hands while exiting the premise

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Pic/Yogen Shah

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are painting the town red. Be it birthdays or festival celebrations, they have each other's company throughout. Recently, the star couple took a vacation. Hrithik and Saba returned to the city this afternoon. Dressed in casual outfits, they looked lovely together.

Hrithik and Saba were greeted by a bunch of paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. They were seen walking hand-in-hand. Saba couldn't stop smiling as she engaged in a conversation with Hrithik. The actress was seen wearing a brown full sleeve top with an ivory coloured trousers. He wore beige pants with a white and black T-shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Saba celebrated her birthday on November 1, 2023. Hrithik penned a sweet note for her. He shared a picture with his ladylove and wrote, "We all look for that place That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership - just enough, to be able to shout out together “C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure!! That’s what it feels like with you. like Home That’s where the adventure begins..creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa. Thank you for being you. Let’s adventure on. Happy birthday my love."

She replied to his wish saying, "Ro, my whole heart, thank you for being."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik celebrated Diwali 2023 with his extended family. Saba was a part of the festivities. The Rocket Boys actress looked gorgeous in a red lehenga paired with a green blouse. In pictures shared on social media, lovebirds Hrithik and Saba were seen holding hands while posing for the cameras.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Earlier this year, there were reports of Saba and Hrithik tying the knot in 2023. Dismissing rumours as false, the latter's father, Rakesh Roshan said in a statement to Bollywood Hungama, "I’ve not heard anything about this so far."

In a previous interview with India Today, Saba reacted to dealing with hate comments and constant attention on social media due to her relationship with Hrithik. The actress shared, "It’s taken me quite sometime to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like s***. There are days when you wake up and you wonder ‘what did I do to anyone?’ ‘What did I do to you?’ ‘I am living my life, you live yours’ ‘why are you waiting for my blood?’ But at some point you realise you are not responsible for how people think and what they are projecting on you are what they are going through. It has nothing to do with you. Once you realise that, peace prevails."