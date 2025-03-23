Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan parted ways in 2013. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan Pic/AFP

Amid the reports of a whopping amount of alimony given by Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal to his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, media outlets have stumbled upon Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s divorce with Sussanne Khan during which he paid an alimony of Rs 380 crores. While the buzz was never confirmed by both parties, a report by ETimes suggests that Sussanne had initially demanded Rs 400 crores eventually dismissed by the actor, who still ended up paying a large sum.

Hrithik and Sussanne’s relationship

Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2013. They got married in 2000 but after 13 years of living together, the duo announced their separation. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. While Hrithik is currently dating actor-singer Saba Azad, Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni. They all are friends with each other and are often spotted hanging out together.

‘They had a misunderstanding’

In an interview with Yuvaa, Rakesh Roshan was asked about his son Hrithik’s divorce, to which he replied, “Whatever has happened has happened between the couple, for me Sussanne is Sussanne. They were the ones who fell in love, they were the ones who had a misunderstanding, and they have to solve it. For us, she came to our house, and she is still a member of the house.”

Earlier, Sussanne’s brother and former actor Zayed Khan was asked if he had an altercation or drifted apart following Hrithik’s divorce with Sussanne, to which he denied, and said, “We did everything that a brother-in-law should at that time.”

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan awaits the release of his action thriller War 2. It is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra. The film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Hrithik also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline which will reunite him with veteran star Rekha.