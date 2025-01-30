While Hrithik Roshan is currently dating actor-singer Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan is in a relationship with Arslan Goni. They all are friends with each other and are often spotted hanging out together

Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan Pic/X

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan opened up about his son and superstar Hrithik Roshan’s divorce with Sussanne Khan. Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2013. They got married in 2000 but after 13 years of living together, the duo announced their separation. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. While Hrithik is currently dating actor-singer Saba Azad, Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni. They all are friends with each other and are often spotted hanging out together.

Hrithik and Sussanne had a ‘misunderstanding’

In an interview with Yuvaa, Rakesh Roshan was asked about his son’s divorce, to which he replied, “Whatever has happened has happened between the couple, for me Sussanne is Sussanne. They were the ones who fell in love, they were the ones who had a misunderstanding, and they have to solve it. For us, she came to our house, and she is still a member of the house.”

Earlier, Sussanne’s brother and former actor Zayed Khan was asked if he had an altercation or drifted apart following Hrithik’s divorce with Sussanne, to which he denied, and said, “We did everything that a brother-in-law should at that time. While it was and when it wasn’t… we were always the same because, at the end of the day, his children are my children. They have grown up in my hands. We are too mature for all of this. There are more important things. It was their choice, and what had to happen, happened.”

Rakesh Roshan’s work front

Rakesh Roshan and director Karan Malhotra are planning to roll out Krrish 4 in the summer of 2025. An insider told Mid-day, “Karan has been fine-tuning the script with Rakesh Roshan for over two years. Hrithik is involved in the creative process. The past two years have shown that spectacle films are a draw at theatres. So, he wants to ensure that his superhero film pushes the envelope. They will take the project on floors in summer 2025, with schedules in Mumbai and parts of Europe.”

Rakesh Roshan was recently featured in Netflix’s docuseries The Roshans. It features several Bollywood stars who speak about the family's immense impact on the industry.