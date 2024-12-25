Sources say after wrapping up War 2 in April, Hrithik Roshan to roll his much-awaited superhero film Krrish 4 in summer with director Karan Malhotra

Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 3

If there is one question that Hrithik Roshan has been asked often in the last few years, it is this: When will Krrish 4 be made? After all, it has been over a decade since Krrish 3 (2013) released. The good news is that the wait is almost over. mid-day has learnt that the superstar, along with producer-father Rakesh Roshan and director Karan Malhotra, is planning to roll the film in summer 2025.

Karan Malhotra

Before that, Hrithik, who is currently shooting the ambitious War 2 with Jr NTR, intends to wrap up the project by April 2025. A source tells us that director Ayan Mukerji has charted out the last schedule. “Ayan has saved some crucial action sequences for the last leg. Having taken the directorial baton from Siddharth Anand, Ayan wants to ensure that the action set-pieces surpass those displayed in the 2019 original. The April schedule will be wholly dedicated to the fights and stunts, after which it will be a wrap on the spy thriller,” reveals the source.

Soon after, the actor will shift gears to Krrish 4, reuniting with Malhotra 13 years after Agneepath (2012). An insider says, “Karan has been fine-tuning the script with Rakesh Roshan for over two years. Hrithik is involved in the creative process. The past two years have shown that spectacle films are a draw at theatres. So, he wants to ensure that his superhero film pushes the envelope. They will take the project on floors in summer 2025, with schedules in Mumbai and parts of Europe.”