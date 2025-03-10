A source has revealed that during the rehearsals for the energetic track from the upcoming film, Hrithik pushed himself a little too much, causing a serious injury

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR

Listen to this article Hrithik Roshan suffers a leg injury while rehearsing for a dance number in War 2, shoot postponed x 00:00

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action thriller War 2, has suffered a leg injury while practising a dance sequence. A source has revealed that during the rehearsals for the energetic track from the upcoming film, Hrithik pushed himself a little too much, causing a serious injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hrithik Roshan got injured

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed, “Hrithik really pushed himself during the rehearsals of this energetic song with NTR Jr. for War 2. He got a niggle in his leg during rehearsals that was quite uncomfortable, and when the doctors inspected his injury, they advised him not to risk it further and to rest his leg before shooting this massive song!”

The source further mentioned that with Hrithik being advised to take a break and rest, the team will now shoot the ultimate face-off in May. The source revealed, “The mega War 2 dance-off song featuring Hrithik and NTR Jr. will now be shot in May! All the principal actors have finished their respective shoots, and the film is already in post-production. This minor bump isn’t derailing any promotion/marketing plans for the film. War 2 will release theatrically worldwide on August 14, 2025!”

More about Hrithik & Jr NTR dance sequel

The dance-off’s idea apparently came from producer Aditya Chopra, who knew that pitting the two accomplished dancers against each other would serve as the movie’s biggest highlight. Chopra, along with director Ayan Mukerji and choreographer Bosco Martis, then conceptualized the set-piece.

A source earlier told us, “While Adi was certain that War 2 would be a stylized actioner, he wanted the two superstars to groove together since they are known for their energy and smooth moves. In the sequence, Hrithik, who reprises his role as R&AW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, makes his way to the hideout of the antagonist, portrayed by Jr NTR. What follows is an electrifying dance battle that segues into the climactic fight set-piece. The two actors have been rehearsing individually for the past 15 days. The makers have deliberately kept them apart so that when they lock horns in front of the camera, it will look natural.”