Hrithik Roshan marks November 9 as his goal date to achieve his look for ‘Fighter’

Hrithik Roshan training for Fighter. Pic- Instagram


Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan is an enthusiastic and dedicated actor when it comes to investing his diligence and drive into his work. While Hrithik is known for mentally adapting to any role he takes charge of, the actor makes sure to undergo terrific physical transitions as well depending on the requirement of the character. 


Recently, the superstar spoke about the physical transformation that he is undergoing for his upcoming film ‘Fighter’ in which we will see him in an action avatar.

Talking about the same, the actor said, "I’m preparing for my role in 'Fighter', which is my next film. It’s about a 12-week transformation that I always follow. So 9th of November, I should be looking leaner than what I look right now." 


Hrithik commenced his 12-week transformation regime recently and has marked November 9th as his goalpost to achieve the look for 'Fighter', which will see him paired opposite Deepika Padukone. The film is being directed by Sidharth Anand, who had previously worked with 

Meanwhile, the superstar is making headlines for the recently released teaser of his next along with Saif Ali Khan, 'Vikram Vedha' which is being received very well by the audience. The moviegoers can not wait for the film to hit the theatres.

