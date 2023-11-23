mid-day hears Hrithik, NTR Jr to lock horns for anticipated actioner War 2 as early as Feb

Inarguably among the most anticipated offerings of Indian cinema, Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2 is set to bring two of the finest stars in the same frame. Shooting for the Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr film, mid-day hears, is expected to kick off in February 2024. A source reveals, “NTR Jr is currently shooting for his 30th film, directed by Koratala Siva, and will then begin his first schedule for War 2. Aditya Chopra and Ayan have planned a massive action entry shot for him in the film. Shooting for the portions involving Hrithik and him will commence in February in Mumbai over a month-long schedule. The dramatic portions will be canned first, and will be followed with action sequences.”

South African stunt director Franz Spilhaus, and stuntman Spiro Razatos are expected to hop aboard the project along with an Indian action director.

The source adds that while Mukerji has completed the first schedule of the film in Spain last month, the second one will begin in Abu Dhabi, in December. “Like he did for the Spain leg, he is likely to use stunt doubles for the actors in Abu Dhabi too for the scenes that are to be filmed in the absence of the main cast members. Ayan shot high-octane car chase sequences in Spain over two weeks.”

While Roshan will reprise his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this offering, NTR Jr is expected to play a “dark and ruthless character”.