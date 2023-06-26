Hrithik Roshan revealed a shot of his back from Fighter, his upcoming actioner that releases in January 2024

Hrithik Roshan in Fighter

Listen to this article Hrithik Roshan reveals a shot of his back from Fighter, fans call him 'hottest pilot on screen' x 00:00

Hrithik Roshan has added to the anticipation for his upcoming action film, Fighter, by sharing a photo from the film. The shot only reveals the actor's back; he is seen standing in what seems like an airfield, wearing a pilot's garb. His face is away from the camera.

Even though it's just a shot of his back, the star oozes charisma in the shot. Fans dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan commented with fire emojis, too, while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hottest Pilot On-Screen," wrote one fan, while another said, "The real Bollywood star is back." Some sceptics also said "Top Gun ki copy mar karna," referring to the Tom Cruise starring Hollywood film.

Take a look at Hrithik's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Touted to be India's first aerial actioner, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor and serves as the first film in a planned Aerial Action franchise.

The film was announced on 10 January 2021. The pre-production was highly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fighter, which rolled in Assam last November, before travelling to Kashmir, Hyderabad and then Mumbai, traces the journey of Roshan’s character Shamsher Pathania aka Patty as he strives to become the country’s best fighter pilot.

Real-life Indian Air Force cadets have worked for the film. The film's soundtrack album composed by the duo Vishal–Shekhar consists of five songs, with Satchith Paulose as the cinematographer. The VFX and CGI is handled by DNEG.

Coincidentally, Fighter will be releasing exactly a year after Siddharth Anand's big winner, Pathaan, which released on January 25, 2023. Fighter's action and stunt director, Parvez Shaikh, recently revealed that director Siddharth Anand intends to make Fighter "bigger" than Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Fighter was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 30 September 2022 but was delayed due to production delays owing to COVID-19 pandemic. After multiple postponements, it is finally scheduled to release theatrically on 25 January 2024, coinciding with Republic Day.