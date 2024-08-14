Buzz in B-Town is that Sidharth Malhotra is in advanced talks to essay the protagonist in the filmmaker Karan Johar's maiden actioner

Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar

Over two years since Karan Johar first announced that his next directorial venture would be an action film, it appears that his plans are finally materialising. Buzz in B-Town is that Sidharth Malhotra is in advanced talks to essay the protagonist in the filmmaker’s maiden actioner. The duo share a special equation as the filmmaker launched him with Student of the Year (2012) and has subsequently cast him in several of his productions. It is being said that Sid’s name crossed KJo’s mind while conceptualising the story. When he discussed the idea with the actor, he was hooked and only too glad to be a part of his mentor’s first action flick. While they’re committed to teaming up for the yet-untitled project, things will be formalised after KJo completes the writing part and narrates it to Sid. On the occasion of his 50th birthday (June 25, 2022), the filmmaker announced on social media that he would be making an action film next. However, his then under-production venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) got delayed. A few months after the musical romance arrived last July, KJo maintained that he was foraying into the action genre next. If all goes well, this film will see KJo reunite with his student after over 12 years.

With love, from ‘angel’ to ‘akka’

Saira Banu Khan marked Vyjayanthimala Bali’s 91st birthday yesterday with a special post on social media. Alongside pictures with late husband Dilip Kumar aka Yusuf Khan, Banu recalled their second meeting, saying, “She saw me at a film premiere and fondly touched my cheek, saying ‘beautiful.’ I think I didn’t wash my face that week! I always loved the pairing of Sahib [Kumar] with Vyjayantimala-ji; they have given maximum hits together, and my all-time favourite is the classic, Ganga Jamuna.” She elaborated on how their bond strengthened over the years, and how Kumar often ran into Vyjayanthimala and her husband Chamanlal Bali at functions in Delhi. Banu concluded her post, saying, “Once, there was a complicated issue troubling both of them [the Balis] for a long time, and Sahib and I, with sheer good luck, managed to solve that complex situation completely. Ever since, Vyjayantimala labelled me as her ‘angel’, and as for me, she turned into Akka [elder sister].”

Starting with a fight

mid-day first reported that Hrithik Roshan was shooting an extensive martial arts sequence set in a Japanese monastery for War 2 (The Samurai spy, March 19). Now, we hear that the adrenaline-pumping sequence marks the actor’s introductory scene in director Ayan Mukerji’s thriller that is the next offering in the YRF spy universe. Sources claim that the fast-paced sequence, which also has Duggu wielding the Japanese sword katana to fight the baddies, sets the tone for his character Kabir Dhaliwal. Also starring NTR Junior and Kiara Advani, the spy thriller is slated to release on August 15, 2025.

Gangsta rap

We recently reported that Rajkummar Rao is teaming up with Manushi Chhillar for Bhakshak director Pulkit’s next (No laughing matter, August 8). It is now learnt that Raj will play a gangster in the yet-untitled film. Since the story is set in Uttar Pradesh, they will shoot in the north Indian state for two months, starting September. Later, the team will return to Mumbai for the indoor scenes that will be filmed in a studio.

Write choice for Sunny’s next

The Hindi film industry is known for its attempts to replicate a success. In keeping with that tradition, the makers of Border 2 have signed on Sumit Arora to write the screenplay and dialogues for the Sunny Deol-starrer. Sumit, for the uninitiated, penned the dialogues for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (2023), which received a thunderous response in the cinemas. The writer is in the midst of completing the screenplay as the makers are planning to announce the cast of the sequel to JP Dutta’s Border (1997) soon. This time around, Anurag Singh will direct the film, which will see Dutta’s daughter Nidhi as one of the producers. Of late, there has been much speculation about the male leads after Ayushmann Khurrana’s exit and Diljit Dosanjh’s reported entry into the movie. The makers are planning a big event to officially announce the complete of the war drama cast next month.

Thrice as nice

Taha Shah Badussha has inked a three-movie deal with veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy’s banner. The first film will be helmed by Bluffmaster (2005) and Dum Maaro Dum (2011) director Rohan Sippy. “Taha brings a unique energy and presence to the screen,” said the filmmaker, who is impressed with the actor’s performance in Taj: Divided by Blood (2023) and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Calling it “an absolute dream to work in a film directed by Rohan Sippy,” Taha added, “This opportunity is truly humbling, I’m deeply grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me. I look forward to contributing my best to this film.”