Hrithik Roshan‘s gangster look as Vedha in 'Vikram Vedha' is stealing hearts and how!

Updated on: 25 August,2022 05:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Hrithik Roshan, who is returning after his massive success in 2019 with the film War has outdone himself by slipping into this unique look where the actor can be seen depicting the character exactly how a director would have imagined

Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha


The highly anticipated teaser of 'Vikram Vedha' starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan was released today and the audience is excited to watch how the story of Vikram and Vedha turns out to be. While the audience and the industry enjoyed the teaser from frame to frame, one thing which struck their eyes was Hrithik’s extraordinary look and outstanding performance. 


Check out what fans have to say about the star: 





Hrithik Roshan, who is returning after his massive success in 2019 with the film War has outdone himself by slipping into this unique look where the actor can be seen depicting the character exactly how a director would have imagined. The raw, rough and tough gangster who fears nothing, Hrithik is out and about with his look of Vedha and his fans can not keep their calm. It seems like September is going to be full of excitement raging around with Hrithik’s Vikram Vedha releasing as all of us are excited to see more of Vedha! 

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha promises to be a mass entertainer with its gripping action sequence and a fabulous cop and gangster tendam of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. With every scene after scene, the teaser has only excited the viewers to watch more from the Pushkar & Gayatri directorial. 

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

Vikram Vedha reunites Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in a new avatar. Are you guys excited to watch the duo?

