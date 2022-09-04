Breaking News
‘Hrithik Roshan’s 12-week transformation has commenced’

Updated on: 04 September,2022 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

With Siddharth Anand’s film on the Indian Air Force being penned by ex-Army officer Ramon Chibb, sources say cast and crew are aspiring to make film a visual delight

Hrithik Roshan


By employing the knowledge he gained as an ex-Army officer, filmmaker Ramon Chibb has been helping Bollywood producers make movies that closely resemble reality. After serving as the creative consultant (army affairs) on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Chibb’s next project is the Hrithik Roshan starrer, Fighter, also based on the Indian Air Force. 


Chibb’s association with the film is only fitting, given that his father served in the Indian Air Force. Also, Chibb was part of the Kumaon Regiment. For Fighter, Chibb takes on duties as screenplay writer, and shares story-writing credits with Siddharth Anand. A source says, “Ramon’s knowledge of the Indian armed forces is detailed. He is known for creating television content on the Armed Forces, and has produced and directed Mission Udaan-Inside the Indian Air Force, Mission Navy and Mission Army. He wrote the plot of Fighter keeping the two leads, Hrithik and Deepika Padukone, in mind.” 

Ramon Chibb and Siddharth AnandRamon Chibb and Siddharth Anand

Filming for the project kicks off on November 15 with high-octane action and dramatic sequences picturised on the two stars. The fact that the offering will showcase India’s first aerial action sequence has made it an anticipated one. 

Physical prep has been on for a while, says the source. “Hrithik has started toning up to sport a lean frame. He will also don a  crew-cut as Air Force pilots do. He has started his 12-week transformation regimen and will shed the weight that he had put on for Vikram Vedha. Fighter is a VFX-heavy film. Siddharth has kept the action realistic and believable.”

Meanwhile, Ramon and his wife, Anku Pande have acquired the rights to replicate the story of Col Narendra Kumar for the celluloid. Col Kumar was an Indian soldier who helped the Army during 1984’s Operation Meghdoot.

