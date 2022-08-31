Breaking News
Hrithik, Saif express gratitude as audience gives thumbs up to 'Vikram Vedha' teaser

Updated on: 31 August,2022 12:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Hrithik, Saif express gratitude as audience gives thumbs up to 'Vikram Vedha' teaser

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah


The audience's praises for 'Vikram Vedha' teaser has made actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan extremely happy.


On receiving great responses from people over his upcoming film's teaser, Hrithik said, "The whole team of Vikram Vedha submitted to the vision of Pushkar & Gayatri in bringing this film to life. Our teaser was a little glimpse of the world of Vikram Vedha, and the response that it has garnered is heartwarming. I've been told that Vikram Vedha's teaser stands to be the most liked Hindi Film teaser, and the number of viewers it has reached to across social media platforms is hugely rewarding for me as an artist. We cannot wait to present our film to the audience."

Saif, also, expressed his happiness.


"It feels good to know that the teaser of Vikram Vedha is the most liked teaser for a Hindi film till date. We all have put in so much of our love and hard work into making this film, and learning that our audience is as excited as we are to witness the film in theatres is the most positive outcome for me as an actor," he shared.

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities

Helmed by the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

