Sources say Hulu US in talks with Diljit Dosanjh to make a documentary series tracing the musician’s life, career and rise to global stardom

Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article Hulu US in talks with Diljit Dosanjh for documentary series on his life x 00:00

Coachella, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the smashing Dil-Luminati Tour—Diljit Dosanjh, in the past few years, has put Punjabi music on the global map. What’s next? From what we’ve heard, a documentary series. mid-day has exclusively learnt that the American streaming giant, Hulu, is in discussions with the Punjabi music sensation for a docu series that will chronicle his early life, musical career and rise to international stardom.



Industry insiders tell us that the project was conceptualised after Dosanjh became the first Punjabi artiste to perform at Coachella 2023. The runaway success of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024, which included concerts in the US and Canada, further sparked the streamer’s interest. As per a report published by Oxford Economics in Canada, the tour across 13 cities in the US and Canada contributed $112 million in economic impact, generated $13 million in tax revenue, and supported 5,300 jobs. A source close to the development shares, “The OTT giant recognises the potential of Diljit’s story. He is an artiste who has broken barriers, from Punjabi music to Hindi cinema to the international arena. They want to capture his story from the ground up—his early struggles, how he forayed into Punjabi and Hindi movies, his music’s cross-cultural appeal, and his rise in the US. Through him, the series will explore the cultural impact of Punjabi music on a global scale.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is learnt that the project will feature behind-the-scenes footage from Dosanjh’s past and upcoming tours, personal insights, and celebrity interviews. An insider adds, “Talks are progressing smoothly. Diljit wants to ensure the documentary does justice to his story, and authentically represents the Punjabi music scene.” If things work out, the series will be shot this year and could mark a turning point for Punjabi representation in mainstream US media.

mid-day contacted Dosanjh’s team and e-mailed Hulu US for a comment. Both parties didn’t respond till press time.